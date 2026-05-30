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NMGMC Presents EXISTENCE IS RESISTANCE: A PRIDE CONCERT

NMGMC Presents EXISTENCE IS RESISTANCE: A PRIDE CONCERT

A celebration of music, community, and the beautiful, brave act of being unapologetically, magnificently yourself. Join the New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus for a concert filled with songs that have carried us through the streets and onto the dance floor — anthems of resistance, hymns of joy, and every defiant, glorious note in between. Come ready to sing along, tear up a little, and celebrate loud.

Hiland Theater
$20 - $60
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus
mail@nmgmc.org
https://www.nmgmc.org
Hiland Theater
4800 Central Ave SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108
(505) 872-1800