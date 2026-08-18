Open Enrollment for Vista Grande High School

Vista Grande High School has open spaces for 9th to 12th grade students. Want to get caught up or even graduate early? Want to get paid money while also going to school? Want to get ahead with dual enrollment at UNM-Taos? VGHS offers access to all of this and more! Come swing on in to get registered or give us a call: 575-758-5100. VGHS is here to help support all teenagers in Taos County finding the right home for High School!