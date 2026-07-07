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Orinn Evans Trash Gadget Trio

Orinn Evans Trash Gadget Trio

Taos Jazz Bebop Society presents

Orinn Evans Trash Gadget Trio

Orinn Evans, piano; Matthew Parrish, bass; Byron Landham, drums

During his kaleidoscopic career, pianist Orrin Evans has become the model of a fiercely independent artist who pushes the envelope in all directions. Never supported by a major label, Evans has ascended to top-of-the-pyramid stature on his instrument, as affirmed by his #1 ranking as “Rising Star Pianist” in the 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll. Three Grammy nominations for his raucous, risk-friendly Captain Black Big Band stamp his bona fides as a bandleader and composer. In addition, Evans’ varied projects include the Eubanks Evans Experience (a duo with eminent guitarist Kevin Eubanks); the Brazilian unit Terreno Comum; Evans’ working trio with bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Mark Whitfield, Jr.; and Tarbaby (a collective trio with bassist Eric Revis and drummer Nasheet Waits). Evans is also a dedicated educator and sits on the boards of several jazz & education-focused festivals and non-profit organizations.

Harwood Museum of Art
$29 - $35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Taos Jazz Bebob Society
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/