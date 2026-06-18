Experience the official “Outlander” in-concert event! A live orchestra performs Bear McCreary’s acclaimed score, curated by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, while highlights from eight seasons illuminate the screen. From Craigh na Dun to the New World, relive Claire and Jamie’s journey as Scotland’s Celtic sound takes the spotlight.

Outlander in Concert celebrates the show’s rich heritage, the timeless romance between Claire and Jamie, and the sweeping landscapes that made us fall in love. Premiering in Scotland; the heart and home of “Outlander,” Echoes of The Highlands will fill the air, reminding us that this is not the end… but just the beginning.

