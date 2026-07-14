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Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt

Full body young cheerful happy parents mom dad with child kid daughter girl 6 years old wearing blue yellow casual clothes raise up hands dance isolated on plain purple background. Family day concept

Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt

A cozy, joyful, and judgment-free series of classes for parents and little ones ages 2+ where imagination takes flight and tiny movers grow alongside their grown-ups. Attend all three, two or one!

Harwood Art Center
$5-10
Every 3 weeks through Sep 26, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org

Artist Group Info

Amanda Geilenfeldt
ageilenf@gmail.com
maesabq.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org