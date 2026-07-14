Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt
Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt
A cozy, joyful, and judgment-free series of classes for parents and little ones ages 2+ where imagination takes flight and tiny movers grow alongside their grown-ups. Attend all three, two or one!
Harwood Art Center
$5-10
Every 3 weeks through Sep 26, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Amanda Geilenfeldt
ageilenf@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org