PATRICK McGRATH MUÑIZ | Otros Dioses, Devotional Art in the age of Artificial Intelligence

In conjunction with Nuevos Dioses, an exhibition at the Nuevo Mexicano Heritage Arts Museum

Opening November 14, 2026

Artist’s presentation and reception 1pm

Exhibition runs through December 19, 2026

Can we still choose what we worship, to what—and to whom—we give our allegiance? How does technology influence our beliefs and actions? In his newest body of work, symbolist painter Patrick McGrath Muñiz re-imagines old vessels, new gods, colonial saints, and consumer icons to conjure the deities of our technology driven age. The relics of empire, religious icons and the logos of the market place become layered allegories and meditations on power and faith, painted in the baroque language of Spanish Colonial art. Made slowly, with intention, McGrath Muñiz’s hand made art making becomes an act of remembrance, contemplation, and resistance.