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PATRICK McGRATH MUÑIZ | Otros Dioses, Devotional Art in the age of Artificial Intelligence

PATRICK McGRATH MUÑIZ | Otros Dioses, Devotional Art in the age of Artificial Intelligence

In conjunction with Nuevos Dioses, an exhibition at the Nuevo Mexicano Heritage Arts Museum

Opening November 14, 2026
Artist’s presentation and reception 1pm
Exhibition runs through December 19, 2026

Can we still choose what we worship, to what—and to whom—we give our allegiance? How does technology influence our beliefs and actions? In his newest body of work, symbolist painter Patrick McGrath Muñiz re-imagines old vessels, new gods, colonial saints, and consumer icons to conjure the deities of our technology driven age. The relics of empire, religious icons and the logos of the market place become layered allegories and meditations on power and faith, painted in the baroque language of Spanish Colonial art. Made slowly, with intention, McGrath Muñiz’s hand made art making becomes an act of remembrance, contemplation, and resistance.

EVOKE Contemporary
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

EVOKE Contemporary
5059959902
press@evokecontemporary.com
https://evokecontemporary.com/current-exhibitions.html

Artist Group Info

Patrick McGrath Muñiz
retabloarts@gmail.com
https://www.patrickmcgrathmuniz.com/
EVOKE Contemporary
550 S. Guadalupe Street
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
5059959902
press@evokecontemporary.com
evokecontemporary.com