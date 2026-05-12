Planning for Albuquerque's Future: How to Make Land Use Policies Work for All

Jerusalem Demsas, journalist, author, and leading voice on housing policy, will explore how communities like Albuquerque can strengthen planning and zoning approaches to increase housing supply while balancing neighborhood character, equity, and long-term economic health. As Albuquerque continues to grapple with infill development, housing shortages, and growth along key corridors, she will share models of successful reform. She will also highlight the tradeoffs cities face when local process, preservation, and participation intersect with the need to build more housing. This session will offer insights into how Albuquerque can better respond to housing pressures and manage change. Demsas is currently Editor-in-Chief of The Argument and formerly a staff writer at The Atlantic.