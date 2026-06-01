Plants as RestorationTools

A free Querencia in Action landowner workshop: How can plants help repair bare land from dozers and hazard tree removal or other disturbances? Find out more about plants you want and the ones you don’t; types of plants that work well for degraded sites; weed suppression; and enhancing survival when you reseed.

Lunch is provided. Please RSVP through shantinir@nmhu.edu or call 505-426-2226