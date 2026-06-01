Plants as RestorationTools
Plants as RestorationTools
A free Querencia in Action landowner workshop: How can plants help repair bare land from dozers and hazard tree removal or other disturbances? Find out more about plants you want and the ones you don’t; types of plants that work well for degraded sites; weed suppression; and enhancing survival when you reseed.
Lunch is provided. Please RSVP through shantinir@nmhu.edu or call 505-426-2226
Mineral Hill property
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute
505-470-9843
stacimatlock@nmhu.edu
Mineral Hill property
Hwy 283, mile marker 12Mineral Hill, New Mexico 87701
505426-2226
shantinir@nmhu.edu