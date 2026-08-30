Raptors and Reptiles and Mammals, Oh My!
Raptors and Reptiles and Mammals, Oh My!
Raptors and Reptiles and Mammals, Oh My! is more than a celebration of past accomplishments. It is opening the door to our future. We are undertaking an exciting facility expansion that will dramatically increase our ability to care for and educate about New Mexico’s wildlife. Come learn about the impact your donations have had over the years and how you can contribute to the dreams we dare to dream.
Your event ticket includes these activities, all set in the beautiful Club at Las Campanas!
Drinks and appetizers
Music by The Jazz Battery
Paddle raises
Challenge match
Silent auction featuring:
Fun experiences and packages
Behind-the-scenes visits to NMWC
Original art pieces and more!
The Club at Las Campanas
$95
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Wildlife Center
(505) 753-9505
info@newmexicowildlifecenter.org
Artist Group Info
karenl@newmexicowildlifecenter.org
The Club at Las Campanas
132 Clubhouse Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87506Santa Fe, New Mexico 87506
(505) 995-3500