Raptors and Reptiles and Mammals, Oh My! is more than a celebration of past accomplishments. It is opening the door to our future. We are undertaking an exciting facility expansion that will dramatically increase our ability to care for and educate about New Mexico’s wildlife. Come learn about the impact your donations have had over the years and how you can contribute to the dreams we dare to dream.

Your event ticket includes these activities, all set in the beautiful Club at Las Campanas!

Drinks and appetizers

Music by The Jazz Battery

Paddle raises

Challenge match

Silent auction featuring:

Fun experiences and packages

Behind-the-scenes visits to NMWC

Original art pieces and more!

