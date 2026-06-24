Rediscovering Your Passion For Life through Art and Faith

REDISCOVER YOUR PASSION THROUGH ART & FAITH!

Join us this Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT for "Sacred Spark," an immersive 90-minute Zoom workshop. This transformative mixed-media experience uses artistic expression as a spiritual discipline to help you reconnect with your authentic self and rediscover your passion for life.

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Cost: $20.26 (Includes a free PDF of the Sacred Spark Journal)

To Register: Pay directly via Cash App to $MicheleWalton and include your email address in the note.

Contact: Email artisticfaithconnection@gmail.com for more information.