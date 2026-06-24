Rediscovering Your Passion For Life through Art and Faith
Rediscovering Your Passion For Life through Art and Faith
REDISCOVER YOUR PASSION THROUGH ART & FAITH!
Join us this Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT for "Sacred Spark," an immersive 90-minute Zoom workshop. This transformative mixed-media experience uses artistic expression as a spiritual discipline to help you reconnect with your authentic self and rediscover your passion for life.
When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT
Where: Virtual via Zoom
Cost: $20.26 (Includes a free PDF of the Sacred Spark Journal)
To Register: Pay directly via Cash App to $MicheleWalton and include your email address in the note.
Contact: Email artisticfaithconnection@gmail.com for more information.
Zoom
20.26
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Michele L. Walton
artisticfaithconnection@gmail.com