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Rediscovering Your Passion For Life through Art and Faith

Rediscovering Your Passion For Life through Art and Faith

REDISCOVER YOUR PASSION THROUGH ART & FAITH!

Join us this Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT for "Sacred Spark," an immersive 90-minute Zoom workshop. This transformative mixed-media experience uses artistic expression as a spiritual discipline to help you reconnect with your authentic self and rediscover your passion for life.

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Cost: $20.26 (Includes a free PDF of the Sacred Spark Journal)

To Register: Pay directly via Cash App to $MicheleWalton and include your email address in the note.

Contact: Email artisticfaithconnection@gmail.com for more information.

Zoom
20.26
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Michele L. Walton
artisticfaithconnection@gmail.com
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5AwTza4IRjm1NOqm-1YeXg