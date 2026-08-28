Return to Dreamland
Return to Dreamland
The Gallery ABQ's SALON show features local treasure George H Hayes III, known as Hauie in the local art community, will exhibit an astonishing selection of oil paintings rooted in mythology, fantasy and Steampunk. He will be joined by another imaginative and fanciful painter, Leo Gonzales.
The show really will be outta' this world and a great way to kick-off Labor Day Weekend.
The opening reception features snacks, beverages and ample free parking.
Regular gallery hours at Tuesday-Saturday, 11am to 4pm
The Gallery ABQ
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Gallery ABQ
505-292-9333
abqgallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
dianastauffer60@gmail.com
The Gallery ABQ
8210 Menaul Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110
505-292-9333.
abqgallery@gmail.com