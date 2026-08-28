Return to Dreamland

The Gallery ABQ's SALON show features local treasure George H Hayes III, known as Hauie in the local art community, will exhibit an astonishing selection of oil paintings rooted in mythology, fantasy and Steampunk. He will be joined by another imaginative and fanciful painter, Leo Gonzales.

The show really will be outta' this world and a great way to kick-off Labor Day Weekend.

The opening reception features snacks, beverages and ample free parking.

Regular gallery hours at Tuesday-Saturday, 11am to 4pm