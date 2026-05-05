In celebration of both the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and America!s 250th birthday, the "Route 66 Centennial Traveling Exhibit” is coming to the Wheels

Museum in Albuquerque for two days only - May 6 and 7 - to bring the history, stories and images of the Mother Road to life. Opening day, May 6, features an intriguing panel discussion and more at the Wheels Museum. Routes Bicycle Rentals is also leading a special bike with guided Urban Art Bike Tour, with a stop at the the exhibit, inclusive of commemorative stickers and Italian ice after the tour. Please book directly through Routes for bike tour - https://routesrentals.com/

The exhibit is the brainchild of documentary filmmaker, Katrina Parks, who devoted 10 years capturing the memories, struggles and triumphs of women whose lives crossed Route 66 in some way. Snippets of Parks!#acclaimed three-episode PBS documentary, Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road, will be available to view at the event. Through the exhibit, the public can discover:

• How Route 66 disrupted the lives of indigenous people here in NM;

• The role of Route 66 in women’s suffrage and opportunities for growth;

• Route 66’s impact on shaping Hispanic-owned businesses in NM; and more.