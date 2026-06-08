S4: The Bob Lazar Story Documentary and Discussion

Join The Larger Universe at FUSION | 708 on Sunday, June 28, from 2–4 PM for a special documentary screening and community discussion of S4: The Bob Lazar Story—a compelling new 2026 film exploring one of the most controversial and enduring figures in UFO history.

From his early fascination with science, propulsion systems, and jet engines to his explosive claims of working at the secretive S4 facility near Area 51, Bob Lazar’s story has captivated researchers, skeptics, experiencers, and the public for decades. The documentary traces Lazar’s journey from a curious young experimenter to the man who claimed he was recruited to help reverse engineer recovered non-human spacecraft and advanced propulsion technology hidden deep within the Nevada desert. Lazar claimed to also work at Los Alamos and lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for years.

Through interviews, archival footage, historical context, and modern analysis, S4 examines the impact Lazar’s revelations had on public awareness of Area 51, government secrecy, advanced technology, and the broader UFO/UAP conversation. Whether viewed as whistleblower, mythmaker, or something in between, Lazar remains one of the most influential and debated voices in the history of the phenomenon.

Following the screening, the floor will be opened for a thoughtful community discussion exploring the themes raised in the film: secrecy, disclosure, non-human intelligence, advanced technology, and how stories like Lazar’s continue to shape our understanding of the larger universe we may inhabit.

Please join The Larger Universe for this welcoming, respectful, and expansive event.

This event is free and open to the public. ABQ UFOs is a non-profit organization, and The Larger Universe is their public outreach arm under which they hold all of their in-person and online events.

DATE: Sunday, June 28

TIME: 2–4 PM

LOCATION: FUSION | 708 at 708 1st Street NW, Albuquerque, NM