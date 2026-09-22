Sandia Soundscapes presents Gunn/Forlano with Special Guest C3

Sandia Soundscapes is bringing Gunn/Forlano with Special Guest C3 to FUSION | The Cell on Saturday, October 3, at 7 PM (doors at 6:30 PM), for an evening of music for the mind.

Their final concert of 2026 features the highly innovative duo of Trey Gunn (ex-King Crimson; Warr Guitar + electronics) and David Forlano (Sandbox Music; saxophone, EVI, and electronics). Known for their unique combination of rock, jazz, grooves, ambient, and all manner of unexpected sounds, they will be performing a special chill-out set for their Sandia Soundscapes appearance.

Opening will be Christopher “C3” Cardone. For this performance, C3 will be unveiling “Project 26,” a new ambient piece featuring bass, electronics, and crystal bowls which drifts between stillness and motion, inviting listeners into a deep, reflective sonic space.

Sandia Soundscapes features electronic and electro-acoustic music that will stimulate your ears, eyes, and mind. It will appeal to lovers of ambient, cinematic, and other creative non-mainstream styles; fans of jazz, classical, world, and other adventurous music will also find a home at our events.

SCHEDULE

6:30 Doors open

7:00 Introductions

7:05 Conversation with Christopher “C3” Cardone

7:15 C3 performance

7:40 Intermission

8:00 Conversation with Trey Gunn & David Forlano

8:15 Gunn/Forlano performance

9:00 Evening concludes

Free parking is available in FUSION’s lot, and is also free along 1st Street after 6 PM. Quality bar service will be provided by Safe House Distilling Co. and Teller Genuine Vodka in FUSION | The Cell. Click here for some nearby dining options.

TICKETS

Advance: $20

Day of show: $25