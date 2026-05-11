Science on Tap: Laser-Powered Accelerators: Shrinking the Atom Smasher

High‑energy particle accelerators have fundamentally reshaped our understanding of matter and the universe. From the earliest “atom smashers” to today’s sophisticated machines capable of probing the smallest subatomic scales, accelerator technology has continuously expanded the boundaries of science and discovery.

We are now entering a transformative new era with the advent of compact laser‑powered accelerators (LPAs). By achieving accelerating field gradients up to 1,000 times greater than those of conventional technologies, LPAs dramatically reduce the size and cost of high‑energy accelerators. This breakthrough has the potential to democratize access to accelerator‑based science, opening the door to applications ranging from fundamental physics research to medicine, industry, and national security. In this talk, Dr. Milton will explore how laser‑powered accelerators work, why they represent a paradigm shift, and what their emergence means for the future of science and technology.

Event Details-Summer Hours

Friday, June 5, 2026 | Doors Open at 6:00 pm | Presentation at 6:30 pm

Location: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Admission: $12 per person

Requirement: Must be 21+ to attend. An adult must accompany younger guests.

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