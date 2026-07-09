Science on Tap: The Fastest Woman in the World - Jackie Cochran

The Fastest Woman in the World-Jackie Cochran

From an impoverished childhood in a Florida mill town to becoming one of the most celebrated aviators in history, Jackie Cochran lived a life that defied expectations and shattered barriers. A record-setting pilot, Cochran held more speed, distance, and altitude records than any other aviator of her era - male or female. In 1953, she became the first woman to break the sound barrier, and later became the first woman to exceed twice the speed of sound.

During World War II, she successfully championed the creation of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), leading more than 1,000 women who tested aircraft, ferried planes, and performed vital aviation duties that freed male pilots for combat.

Yet aviation was only part of her remarkable story. Jackie built a successful nationwide cosmetics company, traveled the world, entertained heads of state and military leaders, and became one of the most influential women of the twentieth century.

Admired by some, disliked by others, Jackie Cochran was impossible to ignore. Brilliant, ambitious, determined, and often controversial, she possessed an extraordinary ability to overcome obstacles and achieve what many thought impossible.

The Fastest Woman in the World: Jackie Cochran is the fascinating story of a woman who refused to accept limits and changed aviation history forever.

Grab a drink, settle in, and listen to author Donna Pedace tell the incredible story of the woman who redefined what was possible in the skies. ✈️

Event Details

Friday, August 14, 2026 | Doors Open at 5:30 pm | Presentation at 6:00 pm

Location: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Admission: $12 per person

Requirement: Must be 21+ to attend. An adult must accompany younger guests.

