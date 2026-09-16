September Salon featuring Jodie Herrera

Evoke Contemporary carries forward the rich tradition of salons as catalysts for artistic dialogue and intellectual exchange, fostering a dynamic space where creativity and conversation converge. Showcasing a diverse group of artists this September, the gallery presents thought-provoking works and presentations that explore themes of identity, history, and transformation, challenging perspectives and inspiring deeper engagement with contemporary art.

The gallery will be presenting the work of Jodie Herrera, acclaimed New Mexican oil painter, muralist, and curator. Her work blends technical mastery with storytelling, weaving layers of resilience, representation and culture into every composition. Her impactful murals, created from spray paint, are rich in symbolism, often featuring local flora, and portraiture to reflect the histories and identities of the communities she serves. Jodie will give us a brief presentation of her work.

Santero and 15th generation New Mexican, Nicholas Herrera offers insights and wisdom about his long career as a Santero and outsider folk artist.

Documentary filmmaker and photographer Esha Chiocchio uses her combined knowledge of visual storytelling, anthropology, and sustainable communities to weave narratives about land, culture, and climate solutions. A National Geographic photographer, she will be presenting a petite film fest, showing restoration work on the Lordsburg Playa, the goatscaping of Amanita Thorp Berto’s hungry goats, and a vignette of the agrarians of northern New Mexico.

Alice Leora Briggs’s unflinching investigations into human frailties, mortality and the human condition have recently taken shape in several portraits of her 104 year old mother who is navigating the odd turns and surprising enlightenments of living with dementia. Evoke is fortunate to have Alice in person to share her experiences with us about this new work during this September Salon.

Mark Spencer stepped onto the foundation of his visionary art making when he fell in love with history at the age of 10, and deepened that call later as a teenager when he realized all of life is related; we are all the one. A neosurrealist trusting the truth behind intuition, Mark will share his art making process and the evolution of his long life as a painter.

This year’s September Salon also includes new work by Gregory Ferrand, Jeremy Miranda, and Irene Hardwicke Olivieri.

