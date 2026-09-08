Shanghai Ballet Giselle
Shanghai Ballet Giselle
Shanghai Ballet returns to North America with Giselle, the beloved Romantic classic. Known for its ethereal beauty and emotional power, this timeless story comes to life through the company’s refined technique and impeccably unified ensemble.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$99
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com