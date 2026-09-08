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Shanghai Ballet Giselle

Shanghai Ballet Giselle

Shanghai Ballet returns to North America with Giselle, the beloved Romantic classic. Known for its ethereal beauty and emotional power, this timeless story comes to life through the company’s refined technique and impeccably unified ensemble.

Popejoy Hall
$34-$99
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/