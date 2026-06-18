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Slow Art: In-Art Conversation

Slow Art: In-Art Conversation

Take a moment to slow down with art and experience the special exhibition Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros. Each month, a Harwood educator will lead you through a series of exercises to explore a single work of art. This 30-minute conversation in the galleries will open your eyes and deepen your connection with art. This program is free for Members or included with Museum admission. View our admission rates and free categories here or become a Member.

July Focus: LIMINAL by Ronald Rael

August Focus: Ella vendrá a pagarle todo by Gabriel Chaile

September Focus: Relics (Gina’s Gameboy) by Santino Gonzales

Image: Harwood Museum of Art.

Harwood Museum of Art
12:00 PM - 12:40 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/