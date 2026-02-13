Sound Bath | Summer Sunset Series Outdoors AUGUST

As the heat of the day gives way to the cool of evening, join us outdoors for one of our favorite seasonal sessions; Summer Sunsets (August) | A 60-minute, immersive sound bath experience

held beneath the open sky with a Sandias backdrop, sunset views and nature's accompaniments.

Crystal singing bowls, gong, custom chimes and other instruments accompany the changing colors and shadows

around us as daylight fades and you're invited to slow down, settle into this peaceful space and time, and experience the unique beauty of sound in the perfect outdoor setting. See photos from our past gatherings in 2024/2025!

Participants are kindly requested to bring their own comfort items: yoga mat or comforter -or reclining chair if preferred, light blanket, pillow, and anything else to help you enjoy the evening comfortably lying down on lush grass. Limited extra items will be on hand for those who need them.

First and foremost, bring yourself, an open mind and open heart, -and a friend or partner for a meaningful way to connect. Whether this is your first sound bath with Douglas or you're already a fan of our outdoor summer series, we love planning and sharing these special summer evenings with you. And we can't wait to welcome you!

Next: Sunday, August 9 | 12516 Elena Drive NE | 7:30 PM

Reserve Here: https://LotusSoundBathScheduling.as.me/?appointmentType=90205685

Let's make another unforgettable summer evening of sound,

sunset, and community. 🌸 Please contact us with any questions or special requests. Namaste.