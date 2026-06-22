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Southwestern College (Santa Fe) Community Data Walk

Southwestern College (Santa Fe) Community Data Walk

Join Southwestern College for an interactive Community Data Walk exploring Northern New Mexico behavioral health, higher education, and community needs. Engage with visual data, share insights, and help shape the college’s future direction. This is event will be held on the college's campus and is open to the public free of charge.

Southwestern College, Art Therapy Classroom Building
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Southwestern College (NM)
5054676823
thomchesney@swc.edu
Southwestern College (NM)

Artist Group Info

thomchesney@swc.edu
Southwestern College, Art Therapy Classroom Building
3960 San Felipe Rd
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507
5054676823
thomchesney@swc.edu
https://www.swc.edu/