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Stories from the Pot: The Use of Micaceous Pottery in Pueblo Communities

Stories from the Pot: The Use of Micaceous Pottery in Pueblo Communities

Discover the enduring role of micaceous pottery in Pueblo life through a special panel discussion featuring three Pueblo community members. Guests will hear personal stories, cultural perspectives, and firsthand experiences related to the traditional and contemporary uses of micaceous pottery for cooking and other utilitarian purposes. Representing Northern Pueblo communities, the panelists will explore the unique qualities of micaceous pottery, its connection to foodways and cultural traditions, and its continued relevance today. This program offers an opportunity to learn directly from community voices and gain a deeper appreciation for a living Pueblo tradition that has been passed down across generations. This event is included with admission.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/