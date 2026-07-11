Storytime at The Harwood

Harwood Museum is teaming up with the Taos Public Library to offer a FREE monthly story time for young artists. Suitable for all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants enjoy complimentary museum admission following the program.

Image: Block Party, June 2025, Make Your Mark: Student Responses to Modernist Abstraction (June 21, 2025-May 31, 2026). Photo by Shayla Blatchford Photography.