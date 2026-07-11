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Storytime at The Harwood

Storytime at The Harwood

Harwood Museum is teaming up with the Taos Public Library to offer a FREE monthly story time for young artists. Suitable for all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants enjoy complimentary museum admission following the program.

Image: Block Party, June 2025, Make Your Mark: Student Responses to Modernist Abstraction (June 21, 2025-May 31, 2026). Photo by Shayla Blatchford Photography.

Harwood Museum of Art
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/