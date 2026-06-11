Summer Latinx Writing Workshop: Poetry is Emergent

Introducing our Summer Latinx Writing Workshop! Whether you're working on a novel, writing poetry, drafting essays, journaling, or just looking for a reason to put words on the page, you're welcome here!

Born from a desire to connect local writers, the Summer Latinx Writing Workshop Series is the newest step toward nurturing a lasting creative community in Albuquerque.

Centering Latinx voices, histories, and experiences while welcoming participants of all backgrounds, the series provides a supportive environment for writers to develop their craft and find community through the written word.

Through writing prompts, discussion, peer feedback, collaborative learning, and dedicated co-writing sessions, participants will have opportunities to generate new work, strengthen their creative practice, and build accountability alongside fellow writers.

This first session also launches a partnership with Horizon Review, Albuquerque's newest literary & fine arts magazine. Special thanks to Horizon Review staff, Jas Colorado, for fostering connections among the writing community in Albuquerque through this new initiative. By demystifying the submission process and fostering confidence in writers' voices, we hope other members will see themselves as contributors to the literary life of our region.

Our first workshop will be Poetry is Emergent: Cultivating the Craft of Poetic Attention.

This workshop, lead by Lucas Garcia, will explore close attention and deep curiosity as the foundation for poetic craft. Through slow, intentional, and abundant practice, participants will nourish their poetic senses.

Lucas Garcia is a writer and educator from Alubuqeurque, New Mexico. They have worked as an arts journalist, editor and dramaturg, and their creative writing can be found most recently in Breakfast..Two? from Secret Restaurant Press and Blue Mesa Review. They received their MFA in poetry from the University of New Mexico.

This workshop is free and open to ALL. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend.