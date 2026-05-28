Sunday Jazz Brunch @ the Manhattan Avenue Deli
Sunday Jazz Brunch @ the Manhattan Avenue Deli
Come out and listen to some of New Mexico’s top Jazz musicians while enjoying a fabulous brunch menu provided by the Manhattan Avenue Deli. The only authentic NY style kosher deli in the state. Seating capacity is only 85. Order tickets in advance at SANTAFEJCC.com/JAZZ.
Jewish Community Center of Santa Fe
$10. Cover
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Steve Mayer Presents
5059105383
Jewish Community Center of Santa Fe
230 W. Manhattan AvenueSanta Fe, New Mexico
manhattanavenuedeli@jccsf.com