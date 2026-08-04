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Team PHenomenal Hope New Mexico 5K Walk/Run

Team PHenomenal Hope New Mexico 5K Walk/Run

Albuquerque Event Aims to Raise Awareness for Rare Lung Disease
Albuquerque to Hosting Second Annual‑5K Run/Walk Honoring New Mexico’s PH Warriors.
Albuquerque, NM — On, Saturday, October 17, 2026, the UNM North Golf Course will become a place of hope, healing, and heartfelt connection as the PHenomenal Hope Run/Walk New Mexico welcomes patients, families, and supporters for its second annual event.
Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a rare lung disease that quietly reshapes lives. For those diagnosed, every breath can feel like a battle — but no one should face that battle alone. This event invites the community to walk beside PH patients, celebrate their courage, and help raise funds for the support and research they urgently need.
Beginning at 10:00 AM, with registration at 9:00 AM, the day will offer more than a run or walk. A special PH Warrior Tent will provide a comforting space for patients to rest and share their journeys. Families can enjoy refreshments, activities, and opportunities to learn how PH affects loved ones across New Mexico and beyond.
Team PHenomenal Hope, the national nonprofit partner behind the event, continues its mission to amplify patient voices and expand awareness of this life-altering disease.
Join the movement or support from afar at phwalknm.org

University of New Mexico, North Golf Course
FREE
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team PHenomenal Hope
877-646-4673 ext 103
nettie.fox@teamphenomenalhope.org
https://www.teamphenomenalhope.org/
University of New Mexico, North Golf Course
2201 Tucker Ave NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
480-506-0063
rrhea@parkinson.org
https://movingdaywalk.org/event/moving-day-albuquerque/