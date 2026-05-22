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"The Bright Edges of the World: Willa Cather and her Archbishop" Book Talk with Garrett Peck

"The Bright Edges of the World: Willa Cather and her Archbishop" Book Talk with Garrett Peck

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting author Garrett Peck in July to talk about his new book, The Bright Edges of the World: Willa Cather and Her Archbishop! Join us July 19 from 2-4pm for a captivating talk, book signing, and refreshments! $5 donation per person to benefit the Belen Harvey House Museum!

Belen Harvey House Museum
$5
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Belen Harvey House Museum
(505) 861-0581
frances.zeller@belen-nm.gov
http://www.belenharveyhousemuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Garrett Peck
Belen Harvey House Museum
104 N First St
Belen, New Mexico 87002
(505) 966-2614
frances.zeller@belen-nm.gov
http://facebook.com/belenharveyhouse