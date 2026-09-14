The Invertebrats
The Invertebrats
The Invertebrats follows O as he struggles to find himself after his mother's death. Living and sleeping in his bathtub, O begins having vivid dreams about a nightclub full of bugs, including a DJ Cicada, a sexy Cockroach, a lazy Bee, and a pop diva moth who looks suspiciously like his late mother.
Written by Eric Craft and directed by Ken Prestininzi. Presented by UNM Theatre and Dance as part of the Linnell Festival of New Plays.
October 1 at 7:30pm, October 3 at 7:30pm, October 4 at 2:00pm
UNM, The Experimental "X" Theatre
$12 General, $10 Faculty & Seniors, $8 Staff & Students
07:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
UNM Department of Theatre and Dance
(505) 277-2112
theatre@unm
Artist Group Info
Eric Craft
ecraft@unm.edu
UNM, The Experimental "X" Theatre
University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts The Center for the ArtsAlbuquerque , New Mexico 87104
(505) 277-2112
theatre@unm.edu