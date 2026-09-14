The Invertebrats follows O as he struggles to find himself after his mother's death. Living and sleeping in his bathtub, O begins having vivid dreams about a nightclub full of bugs, including a DJ Cicada, a sexy Cockroach, a lazy Bee, and a pop diva moth who looks suspiciously like his late mother.

Written by Eric Craft and directed by Ken Prestininzi. Presented by UNM Theatre and Dance as part of the Linnell Festival of New Plays.

October 1 at 7:30pm, October 3 at 7:30pm, October 4 at 2:00pm