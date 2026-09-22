The Region of Jerry Project—Jerry Garcia Band Tribute

The Region of Jerry Project is coming to FUSION | 708 on Saturday, October 3, at 7:30 PM.

The Region of Jerry Project is a soulful, heartfelt tribute to The Jerry Garcia Band. From gospel-inspired vocal harmonies, to the roaring swell of the organ, to sparkling and expressive guitar lines, The Region of Jerry Project explores Jerry's vast collection of musical influences and genres in the spirit of classic JGB shows.

Come be a part of the vibe!

Tickets are $15