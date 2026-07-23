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THE RIVER

THE RIVER

Award-winning British playwright Jez Butterwork - On a moonless night in August when the sea trout run, an unnamed Man brings his new girlfriend to his secluded family cabin. The play unravels into a haunting, mysterious web of memory, as it becomes apparent the Man has brought multiple women to the exact same spot, exploring the thin veil between love, grief, and longing. Joe Feldman directs David Yakubik, Maria Latiolais and Rachel Foster.

WEST END PRODUCTIONS
$22 - $26
Every week through Sep 13, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West End Productions
855-937-8505
info@westendproductions.org
http://www.westendproductions.org

Artist Group Info

marcelle.garfield.cady@gmail.com
WEST END PRODUCTIONS
4904 4TH STREET NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107
855-937-8505
info@westendproductions.org
http://www.westendproductions.org