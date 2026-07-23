Award-winning British playwright Jez Butterwork - On a moonless night in August when the sea trout run, an unnamed Man brings his new girlfriend to his secluded family cabin. The play unravels into a haunting, mysterious web of memory, as it becomes apparent the Man has brought multiple women to the exact same spot, exploring the thin veil between love, grief, and longing. Joe Feldman directs David Yakubik, Maria Latiolais and Rachel Foster.