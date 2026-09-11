The River and The Wall | Screening Event

Join us for a showing of “The River and the Wall” a documentary about boarder security projects that would forever change one of the US’s great wild places, the Rio Grande borderlands near Big Bend National Park.

Following the showing an expert panel, former river ranger Marcos Paredes and longtime river guide Steve Harris will discuss current events and explore what we can do to protect the endangered Rio Grande from the border wall.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.nobigbendwall.org