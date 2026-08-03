THR Rodeo at Hyatt Regency Tamaya
THR Rodeo at Hyatt Regency Tamaya
Come by Hyatt Regency Tamaya for the annual Tamaya Horse Rehab Rodeo taking place every Thursday between August 6 and August 13. Guests can enjoy an unforgettable evening where rescued horses participate in classic rodeo events. Experience a fast pace rodeo bringing together Southwest traditions and supporting the horses of Tamaya. Bring your boots and exciting energy to the rodeo set along the beautiful Santa Ana Pueblo. All proceeds from the rodeo go to supporting the care of the horses at Tamaya Horse Rescue.
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
$20 for adults, $10 for children 6 and under
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
lnuanes@jameskorenchen.com
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
1300 Tuyuna TrailSanta Ana Pueblo , New Mexico 87004
5058671234
kokura@jameskorenchen.com