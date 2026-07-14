Underground Mini Comix in a Great Big World of DIY Artwork w/ Ivy Rose

This workshop will have a concentrated, robust emphasis on understanding the history and process of underground mini comic creation. This course will be accessible to all adults with varying degrees of interest in the world of self publishing, screenprinting, and linocut. Featured in this workshop will be my collection of comics curated from my personal experience traveling throughout the United States collecting zines delving into an assortment of fun topics from a variety of artists.

The goal of this course will be for everyone to go home with collaborative mini comics created by themselves and their collaborators. It will be a highly interactive workshop that will leave everyone with a thorough understanding of drawing, storytelling, reading comics, creating comic formats, and self expression.