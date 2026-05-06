Unity in Rhythm: A Drum Circle Event by Drum Unity

Join us at FUSION for "Unity in Rhythm: A Drum Circle Event," presented by Drum Unity, a monthly uplifting gathering that weaves the art of drumming with meditative and community-building experiences. As we embark on a facilitated drum circle journey, we invite drummers to immerse themselves in the rhythmic flow that connects and empowers. Please note, instruments are limited, so participants are encouraged to bring their own drums if possible.

Dancers and hula hoopers are also warmly welcomed to add movement and grace to the rhythmic mix. In addition to drums, feel free to bring bells, blocks, chimes, toads, and didgeridoos to enrich our symphony of sounds. Together, we'll create a vibrant tapestry of rhythm and movement that celebrates community and personal wellness.

Sunday, May 10, at 2 PM!

Prepare to drum, dance, and discover the heart of community with us! This is a FREE event! Please RSVP if you plan to attend.