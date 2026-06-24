URGENT: HELP us Save The New Mexico Indian Market (Final Weekend & Sponsor Appeal)

[NOTE TO KUNM EDITORS: This is a critical community crisis point. We are a safe space for displaced Indigenous artists facing permanent closure on June 30 due to low foot traffic. Any on-air mentions or calendar visibility this week will help us save this vital venue. Thank you so much.]

After just two months, the New Mexico Indian Market faces permanent closure on June 30, 2026, due to low foot traffic and a critical need for support. This marketplace was built as an all-inclusive, safe space for Indigenous creators, small businesses, and displaced vendors to sell authentic arts, crafts, apparel, and traditional food. To keep the space alive, we have officially lifted restrictions to welcome flea market, used, and resale items.

This Saturday and Sunday, June 27–28, is our final weekend of operation. We are urging the community to support us in two ways: come out to shop, or rent a booth space for just $25 to set up and sell this Saturday and/or Sunday. Anyone wanting to vend should call or text Kevin Wilson immediately at 505-414-1650 to reserve a space. Let’s get this place completely packed with vendors and customers! If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring or partnering to sustain this vital space permanently, please contact Kevin to discuss. Please help us stay open!