Vibrant Portraits and Patterns with Kelsey Kilcrease
Vibrant Portraits and Patterns with Kelsey Kilcrease
This workshop will explore portraiture through vibrant paint application and patterns. Beginner painters are welcome!
Harwood Art Center
$120-150
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Kelsey Kilcrease
me@kelseykilcrease.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org