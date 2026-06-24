WEEKEND BLITZ: Save The New Mexico Indian Market (Navajo Taco Sale & Market Finale)

[ATTN EDITOR: PLEASE REPLACE PREVIOUS SUBMISSION. Your submission form does not have an "End Date" field. This event runs across THREE DAYS: Friday June 26, Saturday June 27, and Sunday June 28. Please manually select/approve all three days on your backend calendar schedule. Thank you so much for helping us save this Indigenous space!]

A critical weekend of community action is underway to save a vital local space. After just two months, the New Mexico Indian Market faces permanent closure on June 30, 2026, due to low foot traffic and a critical need for support. This marketplace was built as an all-inclusive, safe space for Indigenous creators, small businesses, and displaced vendors to sell authentic arts, crafts, apparel, and traditional food. To keep the space alive, we have officially lifted restrictions to welcome flea market, used, and resale items.

KICKOFF FUNDRAISER (FRIDAY, JUNE 26): Support our sister store, Native Boba Tea (413 Romero St NW, Ste A), for a special Navajo Taco Sale! Bring your family, grab lunch, and try the new Pickle Boba (hot or regular). You can call in your orders, pre-pay, and pick up without the wait at 505-410-6167. Proceeds go directly to support Native Boba Tea—let's give back to a local business that has stood by our market from day one!

FINAL MARKET WEEKEND (SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 27–28): We are urging the community to support us at the market lot (9521 Central Ave NW) in two ways: come out to shop, or rent a booth space for just $25 to set up and sell. Anyone wanting to vend should call or text Kevin Wilson immediately at 505-414-1650 to reserve a space. Let’s get this place completely packed with vendors and customers! If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring or partnering to sustain this vital space permanently, please contact Kevin to discuss. Please help us stay open!