Westside Summerfest
Westside Summerfest
Don't miss the final edition of the 2026 ABQ Summerfest Series! Join the City of Albuquerque at Ventana Ranch Community Park for an unforgettable day of community, entertainment, and summer fun.
This free, family-friendly celebration showcases Albuquerque’s local businesses. Shop handcrafted goods from local artisans, dine on delicious eats from your favorite food trucks, and enjoy a craft beer, wine, or spirit from breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Kids can join in on the fun with free activities including face painting, a climbing wall, and inflatable games. Dance the evening away with live performances by talented bands on two stages.
Make plans to bring the family and celebrate everything that makes our local community shine!
Ventana Ranch Community Park
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The City of Albuquerque Department of Arts & Culture - Special Events
5057683556
eventvendors@cabq.gov
Ventana Ranch Community Park
10000 Universe Blvd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87114
5057683556
agarcia-huff@cabq.gov