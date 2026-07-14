Who Gets to Live in Santa Fe?

As Santa Fe faces rising housing costs, workforce shortages, and growth pressures, one question is becoming impossible to ignore: who can still afford to call this city home? In this engaging conversation, urban economist and author of Fixer-Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems Jenny Schuetz explores how housing policy, zoning, transportation, and development decisions shape the future of communities like Santa Fe. Drawing from her nationally recognized research, Schuetz will share practical ideas for creating more housing opportunities while preserving the character and culture that make Santa Fe unique. Whether you work in design, development, business, government, or simply care about the future of Santa Fe, this conversation will offer fresh insight into one of the most important issues shaping our city today. Reception to follow immediately after lecture.