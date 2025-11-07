Album Review: On The Edge (Silent Alarm Edition) by Last Flight

Artist: Last Flight

Recommended Tracks: 3, 5, 4

Album: On The Edge (Silent Alarm Edition)

Genre: Rock

Rating (1-10): 6-7

Label: Self Release

Reviewer/show: Sister Winter, Studio 505

Sparse and secretive, this DIY self release emits from a ‘confidential location,’ (as it said in the return address of the envelope it came in) and it seems to me One Last Flight’s inspiration comes from an equally enigmatic tuning of the mind. Winding and spinning syncopated synth beats color the haunting vocals, peppered with canned sound effects almost from a stadium sports tune. The whole experience is jarring and soothing, as if the old idea of the spirit ‘genius’ that sits on one’s shoulder and imbibes creativity to them is whispering to Last Flight flavors of our digital discord, and threats to come– the photocopied typewritten liner notes that came with On The Edge point to the “Control AI” website for more on ‘serious AI threats’ mentioned in the closing track “Losing Control.” Indeed, I have an unsettled but intrigued feeling from this ‘confidential’ release- secrets shared in a language I don’t quite understand.

Refreshingly true outsider art in a time of AI slop.

