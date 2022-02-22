TUES: Pastor arrested in ABQ on child sex charges, SFPS unmask after spring break, New FAA rules challenge Balloon Fiesta, + more

Santa Fe Public Schools to unmask after spring break - KUNM News

Santa Fe Public Schools has announced that it will maintain its mask mandate until Spring Break as the state drops the requirement.

According to a statement released Monday, masks will become optional when students return to school on March 21. This comes as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an end to the state’s mandate Friday.

Superintendent Larry Chavez says results from a district survey showed most community members preferred the mask mandate stay in place for the rest of the year, or at least until spring break, rather than be lifted immediately.

Chavez said in the statement that the district supports parents in choosing to send their children to school with masks once the mandate is lifted if they believe it’s in their child's best interests.

FAA rule may deflate ABQ’s image as balloon capitol — Jessica Dyer, Rick Nathanson, Albuquerque Journal

People from Albuquerque often boast about the fact that their city is the hot air balloon capitol of the world—but a new federal rule may change that.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the federal aviation administration now requires any aircraft using a certain airspace–including most of Albuquerque's skies–to be equipped with special tracking technology.

The problem is balloons don't have it, and federal regulators have not provided standards for how they should be incorporated.

since the technology being required does not typically apply to hot air balloons, even veteran balloonists said the lack of guidance is a huge issue.

The FAA granted a waiver for last year’s Albuquerque International Balloon fiesta, and event officials said they are seeking a similar exemption for this year’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Pastor, teacher from Vegas held as child sex case fugitive — Associated Press

A church pastor and former elementary school teacher from Las Vegas has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a warrant accusing him of sex crimes involving children.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was arrested Saturday after a tip from a woman who said he was staying with her relative. He was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center pending an extradition hearing and his transfer in custody to Nevada.

Court records in Las Vegas show that Crespin was named in a warrant issued Feb. 10 on multiple charges including sexual assault against children under ages 16 and 14, and lewdness.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Crespin was a second-grade teacher from 2016 until this month and a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church in northeast Las Vegas.

The television station said none of the charges related to his students at Hickey Elementary School, where Crespin taught.

A telephone call to the church on Monday showed the number was disconnected.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Crespin and his wife, Marivic Crespin, founded the church in 2002 and that court records showed Marivic Crespin filed a Family Court lawsuit seeking on Feb. 10 seeking custody of their three children.

Experts: 'Drastic changes' forecast for Rio Grande — Theresa Davis, Albuquerque Journal

Each spring, farmers cross their fingers for abundant Rio Grande flows that will sustain them through a hot summer.

Now, New Mexico water scientists have found that peak Rio Grande flows could arrive about a month earlier by the century's end.

The potential change could influence how the state manages its scarce water supplies, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist David Moeser said the research began by creating a model for what the Rio Grande "looked like before we got in the way."

"People look at the Rio Grande and there's a little bit of water, or no water, and they think that's just business as usual, but that is really not how the big river used to be," Moeser said.

Flows at the Colorado-New Mexico state line, for example, have declined sharply in the past century.

That decline is thanks to a precisely managed system of reservoirs and canals that divert water from the river for irrigation and municipal use.

About 75% of Rio Grande flows come from snowpack, while monsoon rains produce the rest.

The team used nearly 30 different climate datasets to show how rising greenhouse gas emissions, temperatures and changes in snowpack could influence when river flows will be at their peak each year.

"Once we superimpose climate change on top of what is already going on in the system, then there is the potential for (streamflow) to be much worse than what we're seeing from the original model," said hydrologist Shaleene Chavarria.

Majority streamflow volume in the Upper Rio Grande Basin could arrive about a month earlier by 2099 if global emissions continue to rise, the USGS study found.

"One month earlier means we are getting that water significantly prior to the growing season," Moeser said. "So, how are water managers going to hold on to that water in order to deliver it in a meaningful way to the people that need the water in our basin? This is a fairly striking result."

Predicting the precise volume of water in the river proved a murkier task.

But the team did find that the Rio Grande may not have as much water during monsoon season as in years past.

"A lot of the changes that we see in this basin are due to the changes in snow," Moeser said. "That's why we see such drastic changes moving forward."

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

Here’s how the oil and gas industry could help to save a nearly extinct bird in New Mexico — Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus

Oil and gas companies could play a key role in saving a nearly-extinct native bird species in southeast New Mexico.

That’s why the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a plan specific to extraction operators that would specify actions they could take to prevent impacts to lesser prairie chicken (LPC) habitat in eastern New Mexico and portions of West Texas.

The service last year proposed listing the prairie chicken as endangered in its southern distinct population segment (DPS), which is in New Mexico and West Texas, while the northern DPS in Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and the northern Texas panhandle was proposed for a threatened listing.

Endangered listings unlock the strongest federal protection measures when a species’ extinction is viewed by the service as imminent while a threatened status means a species could soon become endangered.

Along with protecting bird populations, viewed to be as low as 1,500 in the chicken’s southern DPS, the Service is also tasked with setting aside lands that could be used as habitat for recovery.

That population was once believed to be in the millions across all five states.

To begin the work of recovering the bird to its former numbers, two habitat recovery plans were released by federal government: one tailored to the renewable energy sector last year and another published for the oil and gas industry Feb. 11, starting a 30-day public comment period.

If a company signs up for one of the plans, they will be called on to follow specific conservation measures and in response will be protected from future litigation.

That liability transfers to LPC Conservation, the firm that developed the plans and acts as their administrator.

Chief Executive Officer Wayne Walker said his company hopes to use the plans to set up conservation “strongholds” for the bird that would see privately-owned acreage set aside for the chicken’s recovery.

It’s been done before, but Walker said his vision involves seeking out specific lands ideal for bird habitat and adjacent to other strong holds.

“The service has got a very prescriptive guidance. That says this is what these birds needs. This kind of habitat, this scale, this many leks,” Walker said. “There’s not a lot of places that have that. There’s a real site scarcity for conserving this bird.”

A lek is a breeding group of animals, and used by conservationists as a measure of species' recovery.

To be able to do this, Walker said LPC Conservation approaches landowners and others them “market value” for their land to be used in conservation.

This differs from past efforts, he said, that targeted lands that were already available and unused, leading to smaller strongholds scattering across the bird’s range.

“Other programs have a lot of acreage on the scoreboard, but they’re spread out,” Walker said. “This bird needs thousands of acres of continuous acreage, not pockets of conservation.”

By paying more for the land, Walker said his plan will be more acceptable for owners like rancher or energy companies.

“The difference that we have is we’re trying to do the one thing no one has done in New Mexico or West Texas,” Walker said. “We’re trying to pay landowners a market value for the conservation strongholds exactly where the bird needs them to be.

“That changes the nature of the discussion to what is going to take from a market based approach.”

When a company joins on to the habitat plan, it will first assess operations in the habitat area, studying the impact of infrastructure like wells, pipelines or roads and submitting a report to the Service for certification.

Companies will purchase credits that will create incentives for them to avoid known habitat and limit impacts.

Walker said it was important to have a plan specific to the oil and gas industry as the main economic driver in southeast New Mexico and West Texas and an industry that could be most affected by conserving land from development.

“There’s a long and rich history with the lesser prairie chicken and the oil and gas industry,” he said. “There’s some strong feelings within that industry on how these programs have worked or not worked. We thought it was best to give the oil and gas industry a dedicated solution it can choose to use.”

Adam Riggsbee, founder of RiverBank Conservation – a “conservation bank” company in Austin, Texas that finances the land transactions and collaborated on the plan – said so far there are about 10,000 acres approved for conservation with 2,000 officially set aside.

On the Texas side of the southern DPS, Riggsbee said about 9,000 acres are conserved, and another 1,500 could soon be added.

Collaboration with the industry was crucial, he said, to make sure conservation can occur without disrupting economic development.

That will allow private industry, which owns lands needed, to join in the effort as a partner, Riggsbee said.

“That investment is both through dollars and land. The investment and industry can work in lockstep. The economy can continue hum along while giving the lesser prairie chicken a shot at recovery,” he said. “That’s what we want, sustainable development.

Amy Lueders, southwest regional director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the collaborative approach will bring conservation that is sustainable while continuing to support local industry.

“This plan will result in strategic conservation for the lesser prairie-chicken by offsetting impacts from enrolled oil and gas development,” she said. “Collaborations like this play a vital role in conserving imperiled species and their habitats while providing needed certainty to support development.”