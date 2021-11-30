-
Eight northern New Mexico schools are getting extra state funding to better serve Native American students. The New Mexico Public Education Department…
Santa Fe residents are voting on whether to renew funding for computer and technology access for schools. The special mail-in election ends next Tuesday,…
Officials in Santa Fe Public Schools are hoping voters will approve a bond next year to help pay for digital learning programs in classrooms.The…
President Trump eliminated protections for transgender students that allow them to use the bathroom of their choice on Wednesday. In New Mexico’s largest…