THURS: Gov focuses on abortion access in debate, SF archdiocese to pay $121M, +More

New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night.

Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to abortion procedures, also touching on her support for age-appropriate sex education linked to lower rates of teen pregnancies.

"I want to make clear what the stakes are in this election," said Lujan Grisham. "A woman's equality and right to make deeply personal health care decisions is on the ballot in New Mexico."

Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist, has voiced support for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions, while advocating for a statewide referendum on whether to impose new restrictions.

In Wednesday's debate he condemned the governor's plans to spend $10 million on a clinic likely to provide abortion services to patients from Texas, where an abortion ban took effect last year.

In 2021, Lujan Grisham helped legislators repeal a dormant 1969 statute that had outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies — effectively ensuring access to abortion in New Mexico after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned guarantees to nationwide access.

Candidates also delved into their approaches to taxes and spending, border security and gun control at the debate from KOAT-TV and the Albuquerque Journal that was punctuated by terse political attacks.

Ronchetti denounced a state government that "has never been bigger and never been richer," pitching proposals to cut taxes on income and sales with financial incentives for physicians who move to New Mexico and a universal annual payment linked to state government income from oilfield production.

"We don't even have to cut to help you and your family here," Ronchetti said.

Lujan Grisham warned that Ronchetti was bound to cut public programs based on Republican ideologies and urged voters to stay the course on public investments in education, health care and policing under her administration.

Ronchetti outlined plans to align New Mexico border security priorities with the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona by deploying hundreds of National Guard soldiers and 150 state police agents to the U.S. border with Mexico to slow the trafficking of people and fentanyl.

Ronchetti also promised to roll back immigration "sanctuary" policies that limit the exchange of information about an individual's immigration status between local law enforcement and U.S. immigration authorities.

Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is better equipped to provide investigative support for intercepting drugs and suggested Ronchetti's plan might draw away state police from crime hot spots in Albuquerque.

Ronchetti said new gun control measures aren't the best answer to crime, while Lujan Grisham said the state probably needs legislation related to safe storage of firearms and greater accountability for law enforcement agencies that don't enforce current gun restrictions.

Ronchetti accused the governor of missed opportunities to expand classroom learning time as students lag far behind national averages in reading and math proficiency, noting his proposal to underwrite tutoring in first through third grades. Lujan Grisham said public schools have made strides after she inherited a severely underfunded public education system from a Republican predecessor.

The debate also delved into concerns about the modernization of the electrical grid and responses to climate change and recent runaway wildfires.

Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement — Associated Press

In New Mexico, one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. has filed its bankruptcy reorganization plan to compensate nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors with more than $121 million.

A federal bankruptcy judge in the District of New Mexico will hear the Archdiocese of Santa Fe's plan in a hearing Wednesday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The long-anticipated agreement comes nearly four years after the Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed for bankruptcy reorganization to resolve mounting abuse claims that dated back decades.

Under the plan, six insurers will cover $46.5 million of the $121.5 million, according to the court filing, which the newspaper obtained. That leaves the archdiocese responsible for $75 million. The archdiocese has over $69 million in an escrow account, as well as a $5.4 million promissory note that must be paid off by March 31.

The Servants of the Paraclete, which ran a treatment center for Catholic priests with conditions including pedophilia for decades, and three religious orders will contribute $7.85 million.

"It is impossible to overstate the tragedy of the Abuse that was inflicted on the children and teenagers of the Archdiocese," the archdiocese wrote in the disclosure statement with the reorganization plan. "The Abuse was perpetrated by priests or others purporting to do the missionary work of the Roman Catholic Church. Instead of fulfilling their missions, those perpetrators inflicted harm and suffering."

At least two-thirds of the church abuse survivors who filed claims must approve the plan.

Brad Hall, an Albuquerque attorney, has represented more than 235 church abuse survivors in recent years. He says 145 of them filed claims in the bankruptcy case. Having a plan filed now will hopefully lead to survivors receiving allocations before the end of the year, Hall told the newspaper.

The filing "finally represents the possibility of some closure for long suffering people who were badly hurt as children. I see light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Survivors allege those in power in New Mexico's Catholic Church looked the other way or concealed abuse. They also accused the archdiocese of simply moving abusive priests to new parishes rather than investigate them.

The settlement agreement also calls for the archdiocese to make documents about the abuse scandal publicly available. They will be given to the University of New Mexico Zimmerman Library. Victims' names and other identifying information would be redacted.

Meanwhile, there are numerous other claims or lawsuits in state court — including 80 against the Servants of the Paraclete. Their treatment center was created more than 50 years ago for priests from all over the country. Their facility in Jemez Springs is closed, but they are accused of perpetuating abuse by collaborating with the archdiocese to send supposedly rehabilitated priests to other Catholic churches.

Current Archbishop of Santa Fe John C. Wester is leading an archdiocese that has now promised a zero tolerance policy for abuse or hiding it. The archdiocese website has a list of roughly 80 credibly accused priests and clergy. It lists 29 of them as still alive. There is also a list of priests who have been credibly accused elsewhere but at one time worked in New Mexico.

NM water commission goes into closed session to talk ‘forever chemicals,’ despite transparency concerns — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A board tasked with renewing a water discharge permit for the Cannon Air Force Base went into closed session for its deliberations Tuesday amid concerns about how often the public gets looped in on the base’s release of so-called “forever chemicals” into surrounding areas.

The New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission voted 7-3 to discuss the matter beyond the public’s view during its meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board was supposed to vote on an amended permit for the base, but after hours of private deliberation, decided to delay.

Cannon officials are attempting to change the permit that allows the base to discharge waste into water sources. The base filed a petition in early 2021 to waive some state contaminant testing requirements, including for PFAS, arguing that Cannon follows federal regulations anyway.

Members of the public in Clovis, where the base sits, have criticized leadership there for not offering many opportunities to hear from base officials about the release of PFAs.

PFAs are per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals that don’t break down naturally and cause illness, including cancer. The chemical is often present in fire-fighting foams that are used on Air Force bases and can leak into groundwater.

A dairy farmer near Cannon had to euthanize several thousand cows after their drinking water was contaminated with PFAs.

At the meeting Tuesday, members of the commission cited a section of the Open Meetings Act that allows meetings to be held in executive session if they are “administrative adjudicatory proceedings.” Those are proceedings before a public body that are “brought by or against a person” to determine individual legal rights, duties and privileges after a trial-type hearing.

Commissioner Robert Sanchez, in explaining the decision to discuss the issue in private, acknowledged that there wasn’t a “trial-type hearing” before the closed session. But there were oral arguments, he said.

Another commissioner, Larrry Dominguez, said they sometimes vote to go into closed session for particularly controversial hearings.

“Some commissioners tend to lean toward the public transparency aspect for deliberations. Other commissioners have tended to lean towards the side that if this body has really sticky issues before it and want to have an open and frank discussion that typically, people are more willing to speak up in executive session,” he said.

But Commissioner Bruce Thomson said the issue merited being discussed openly.

“I think that we’re a deliberative body that answers to the public, and I would prefer that we keep our comments available to them,” he said.

A board representative did not respond to a request for comment.

About more than two hours into deliberations, the commission came back and voted unanimously to postpone a vote, allowing the New Mexico Water Quality Bureau to review new evidence and report back “promptly” to the board.

Lawmakers fail to amend sexual harassment policy — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

New Mexico legislators have failed to pass an update to the Roundhouse’s sexual harassment policy despite broad, bipartisan calls for a culture shift.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the proposal failed to advance after a tie vote Tuesday.

It would have amended how complaints of sexual misconduct are looked into, including adding a fifth member to the committee in charge of the investigations, allowing for a tie-breaking vote. Also, that new member would not be a lawmaker, but an outside legal party, and would serve as chair.

Seven Democrats voted in favor of the proposal. All six Republican members of the panel and Democratic Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup voted no, thereby defeating the changes.

Republican Craig Brandt told the Journal that he took issue with the idea of having someone who is not an elected lawmaker on a legislative committee. He also said he thought a committee evenly split along party lines would mean only allegations with bipartisan support would proceed, which he saw as a positive thing.

Meanwhile, those in favor of the proposal thought it would help keep complaints against lawmakers move along in the investigation process.

Democratic Rep. Daymon Ely told the Journal that the existing process is broken and should have been fixed.

Hopi curator to lead New Mexico's Native American art museum — Associated Press

An expert in the field of Indigenous art has been named as the executive director of New Mexico's Museum of Indian Arts & Culture.

Pollyanna "Polly" Nordstrand, who is Hopi, will take on her new role next month. She will oversee a team of curators, anthropologists and archaeologists who are responsible for the preservation and interpretation of objects and works of art that represent Native people from the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

"It is an exciting time to step into this leadership position as MIAC envisions its place as a 21st century museum with new exhibitions and expanded partnerships with tribal communities," she said in a statement.

Nordstrand was selected following a national search.

Nordstrand comes from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas where she was that museum's first curator of Native American Art. She also served as curator of Southwest art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Museum at Colorado College and associate curator of Native art at the Denver Art Museum.

In New Mexico, Nordstrand will manage an anthropology library and archives as well as the Center for New Mexico Archaeology, which is the state's archaeological repository.

Nordstrand began working in the museum world around 1990 as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act came into effect. She said her approach to museums has been shaped by the increasing collaboration between tribes and institutions and she has advocated for more equity and inclusion in museums.

She co-founded the American Alliance of Museums' Diversity Committee after leading the Native Americans and Museums Professional Interest Committee for years. She also maintains an ongoing relationship with the staff at the Hopi Cultural Preservation Office in Arizona to seek advice and advance their participation in museum projects.