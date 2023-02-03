FRI: Resource drilling near Chaco Canyon takes a blow, $158M awarded for tribal water rights, +More

Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Home to numerous sites significant to Native American tribes, the region has been a focal point of conflict over energy development that has spanned multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of "rubber-stamping" more drilling.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that federal land managers violated the law by not accounting for the direct, indirect and cumulative effects of air pollution from oil and gas drilling.

The court also put on hold the approval of additional drilling permits pending a decision from a lower court.

Kyle Tisdel, a senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, accused the Bureau of Land Management of prioritizing oil and gas extraction at the expense of those who live in northwestern New Mexico, including many Navajo communities.

"Frontline Diné communities and their allies were vindicated today in a step toward environmental justice. We will continue to demand justice, and that their water, health and the climate stop being sacrificed to big oil profits," Tisdel said in a statement.

Environmentalists have long complained about pollution from increased drilling, but the fight took on new urgency when Native American tribes began raising concerns that a spider web of drill pads, roads, processing stations and other infrastructure was compromising culturally significant sites beyond Chaco park's boundaries.

The Bureau of Land Management had an informal process of not leasing land within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Chaco park to address those concerns.

During the Obama administration, the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the first time joined federal land managers in planning how to manage resources. Following a visit by then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt during the Trump administration, oil and gas leasing within a certain distance of the park was put on hold.

Now, the U.S. Interior Department is considering formalizing the 10-mile buffer around the park, putting off limits to future development of more than 507 square miles (1,310 square kilometers) of federal mineral holdings.

As part of the effort, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — a member of Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency — wants to create a system for including tribal perspectives and values when land management decisions are made.

She first detailed the steps her agency would be taking during a visit to Chaco park in November 2021. That process is ongoing.

Much of the land surrounding the park belongs to the Navajo Nation or is owned by individual Navajos. While the federal government's planned 20-year withdrawal would not affect tribal lands, the Navajo Nation and allottees have expressed concerns about being landlocked and losing out on leasing revenue and royalties.

There are about 23,000 active oil and gas wells in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The BLM is required to approve an application for permit to drill before a developer can begin work. As part of that process, the agency typically prepares a site-specific environmental assessment to determine whether the project will have significant environmental effects.

The judges noted their review was limited to only those applications for permits to drill that had already been approved by the Bureau of Land Management, not pending applications.

While the Bureau of Land Management's analysis of potential impacts to water resources was sufficient, the court noted that the agency was unreasonable in using one year of direct emissions to represent total emissions over the 20-year lifespan of a well.

It will be up to a lower court to decide how the agency can fix deficiencies in the environmental assessments that sparked the legal challenge.

Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights — Suman Naishadham, Associated Press

Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay for pipelines, pumping stations, and canals that deliver it to reservations.

"Water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities," U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement Thursday that acknowledged the decades many tribes have waited for the funding.

Access to reliable, clean water and basic sanitation facilities on tribal lands remains a challenge across many Native American reservations.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1908 that tribes have rights to as much water as they need to establish a permanent homeland, and those rights stretch back at least as long as any given reservation has existed. As a result, tribal water rights often are senior to others' in the West, where competition over the dwindling resource is often fierce.

But in many cases, details about those water rights were not specified and have had to be determined in the modern era.

Many tribes opted for settlements because litigation over water can be expensive and drawn out, with negotiations involving states, cities, private water users, local water districts and others that can take years, if not decades.

Of the funding announced Thursday, $460 million comes from the $2.5 billion set aside for Native American water rights settlements in the Biden administration's infrastructure bill. A federal fund created by Congress in 2009 to pay for water rights settlements will contribute the other $120 million.

About $157 million will go to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana. The federal government signed the tribes' water rights compact in 2021 and promised over the following decade to fund the rebuilding of an irrigation project on the Flathead Indian Reservation constructed in the 1900s.

Interior said Thursday's funding was part of the $1.9 billion trust created when Haaland signed the tribes' compact.

Tribal Council Chairman Tom McDonald said passage of the compact came "after work that stretches back 40 years."

The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, will receive $137 million for an ongoing project to bring drinking water to members in northwestern New Mexico and the city of Gallup. The project, expected to be completed in 2027, is a network of pipelines and pumping stations that will deliver treated water from the San Juan River, which flows through the deserts of northwestern New Mexico.

About $39 million is headed to the Navajo Nation for a separate settlement that will fund drinking water infrastructure in San Juan County, a part of the 27,000-square-mile (71,000-square kilometer) reservation that is in Utah.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, in a statement, called water the tribe's "most critical resource" and said it was "time to move forward" with both infrastructure projects.

The Gila River Indian Community in Arizona will get $79 million this year, which the tribe's Gov. Stephen Lewis said would help its water conservation efforts amid stubborn drought in the West. The funding will help finish construction of an irrigation system on the reservation.

Lewis said the funding was also a nod to the "role that tribal governments ... play in being good stewards for our water and other natural resources."

Elsewhere, the Blackfeet Nation in Montana will receive $45 million for a settlement that was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016 and called for improvements to irrigation systems and the development of a community water system.

The Crow Nation, San Carlos Apache Nation, Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Ak-Chin Indian Community and Pueblos of San Ildefonso, Nambe, Pojoaque, and Tesuque are among other tribes sharing in the money announced Thursday.

Man convicted of killing stranger on an Albuquerque freeway — Associated Press

An Albuquerque man has been convicted of fatally shooting a stranger as the two men were driving separate vehicles on Interstate 40 nearly four years ago.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury on Wednesday found 54-year-old Donald Duquette guilty of second-degree murder.

He was accused of firing multiple shots from his pickup truck and one of the shots fatally struck 45-year-old Jose Ruben Diaz in July 2019.

Prosecutors say Diaz was unarmed and Duquette faces up to 16 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

Duquette's attorney told jurors that his client fired the gunshots in self defense after Diaz attempted to ram his car into Duquette's vehicle.

But the Albuquerque Journal reported that according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Duquette told police he became paranoid after smoking methamphetamine before the shooting.

Northern wildfire recovery legislation heads to N.M. Senate - By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Local counties that can’t afford to rebuild after New Mexico’s largest blaze are a step closer to getting help to do so.

Source New Mexico’s Megan Gleason reports legislation that would provide financial aid to affected counties unanimously passed through Senate Finance — its second committee. It now heads for a vote by the full Senate.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Recovery Funds bill would dedicate $100 million dollars from the state’s General Fund to northern local governments thru zero-interest loans.

Connected to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, counties would pay for repairs upfront, then FEMA’s reimbursements would go back to the state.

Ali Rye, deputy secretary of the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, says the bill would allow northern communities to start rebuilding public infrastructure like roads, bridges and culverts.

She says it could also be used for acequias, whose stewards have been struggling to get recovery funds.

Democratic Sen. George Muñoz says the state is stepping up to get this money out because of the delay in getting federal money to northern New Mexico.

Rye says it could take up to a year for applicants to start to get the billions the U.S. Congress allocated last year.

N.M. prison officials seek funding for hundreds of vacant guard positions - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A panel of House lawmakers have honored a request by the head of the state prison system and the governor to keep paying for hundreds of guard positions that have sat empty for years, against the recommendation of their own analysts.

Source New Mexico’s Austin Fisher reports that - in its proposed budget - the Legislative Finance Committee recommended cutting 309 empty jobs from the New Mexico Corrections Department’s budget.

Analysts say reducing the number of CO jobs authorized for state prisons could redistribute $23 million dollars elsewhere in the budget.

About 28% of the agency’s total guard positions were empty over the course of this fiscal year, according to the LFC, with an even higher vacancy rate among private prison guards at 32%.

The LFC’s proposed cut would still leave-in-place about 100 vacant guard jobs, which Fiscal Analyst Brendon Gray said would average out to between 10 and 12 per prison.

However, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration recommended keeping the empty spots funded, and Corrections Sec. Alisha Tafoya Lucero said she needs those positions for what she anticipates will be an increase in criminal prosecutions in the coming years.

Ultimately, Committee Vice Chair Democratic Rep. Meredith Dixon moved to adopt the executive branch’s budget recommendation. Minority Whip Rep. Rod Montoya was the only opposing vote.