Tribal Affairs

-
As New Mexico redraws the district boundaries for its state legislature, U.S. House and Public Education Commission, pueblos across the state are…
-
Outside of their home in Bernalillo, N.M., 11-year-old Mililani Suina and her 8-year-old brother Marshall talk about some of their favorite foods from…
-
This story is produced by the Indigenous Investigative Collective , a project of the Native American Journalists Association in partnership with High…
-
U.S. Highway 550 runs from Montrose, Colo., to Bernailillo, N.M. If you drive all 300 miles of it, you'll weave in and out of tribal land more than a…
-
President Biden has laid out his vision for the future of public education, which includes a nationwide community college tuition waiver for all Americans…
-
Many tribal leaders are used to stretching every dollar that comes their way. Last year, they were faced with a different problem: millions in badly…
-
The Indian Child Welfare Act still stands, with some of its key provisions weakened by a sharply divided U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals this month.…
-
The Biden administration will restore the White House Council on Native American Affairs, an interagency initiative that coordinates federal services and…
-
Last month, Deb Haaland made history as the first Indigenous person ever confirmed by the Senate to serve in a president's cabinet. In her first official…
-
This is the second in a two-part series about the vaccine rollout in Indian Country. Part one looks at the success of the rollout on rural reservations.…