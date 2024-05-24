FRI: Tribes approve Colorado River proposal, Feds grant $18.9M for NM to find PFAS in water, +More

Native American tribes give unanimous approval to proposal securing Colorado River water — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

The Navajo Nation Council has signed off on a proposed settlement that would ensure water rights for its tribe and two others in the drought-stricken Southwest — a deal that could become the most expensive enacted by Congress.

The Navajo Nation has one of the largest single outstanding claims in the Colorado River basin. Delegates acknowledged the gravity of their vote Thursday and stood to applause after casting a unanimous vote. Many noted that the effort to secure water deliveries for tribal communities has spanned generations.

Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and other officials stood outside the chamber in Window Rock, Arizona, under a clear blue sky as the wind whipped. She recalled learning about the fight over water rights in school when she was a girl.

Momentous is how she described the day, before she put her pen to the legislation and nearby vehicles honked their horns in celebration.

"This is an opportunity to think 100 years ahead for our children," said Curley, a mother and soon-to-be grandmother.

"The time is now and we have to make our footing for the future," she continued.

The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribal Council also voted to approve the settlement Thursday, while the Hopi tribe approved it earlier this week. Congress will have the final say.

For Hopi, the settlement is a path to ensuring a reliable water supply and infrastructure for the health, well-being and economic prosperity of the tribe for generations to come, Hopi said in a statement late Thursday.

"Most importantly, this settlement provides a way for Hopi to fulfill its covenant with Maasaw (guardian) to live as stewards of Hopitutskwa (Hopi land)," the statement read.

Congress has enacted nearly three dozen tribal water rights settlements across the U.S. over the last four decades and federal negotiation teams are working on another 22 agreements involving dozens of tribes. In this case, the Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute tribes are seeking more than $5 billion as part of their settlement.

About $1.75 billion of that would fund a pipeline from Lake Powell, one of the two largest reservoirs in the Colorado River system, on the Arizona-Utah border. The settlement would require the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to complete the project by the end of 2040.

From there, water would be delivered to dozens of tribal communities in remote areas.

Nearly a third of homes in the Navajo Nation — spanning 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — don't have running water. Many homes on Hopi lands are similarly situated.

Navajo President Buu Nygren plans to sign the settlement legislation as soon as it hits his desk, likely Friday. He told The Associated Press it had been a long road to get everyone to the table and the next step will be knocking on the doors of Congress.

A century ago, tribes were left out of a landmark 1922 agreement that divided the Colorado River basin water among seven Western states. Now, the tribes are seeking water from a mix of sources: the Colorado River, the Little Colorado River, aquifers and washes on tribal lands in northeastern Arizona.

The latest settlement talks were driven in part by worsening impacts from climate change and demands on the river like those that have allowed Phoenix, Las Vegas and other desert cities to thrive. The Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute tribes are hoping to close the deal quickly under a Democratic administration in Arizona and with Joe Biden as president.

Without a settlement, the tribes would be at the mercy of courts. Already, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the federal government is not bound by treaties with the Navajo Nation to secure water for the tribe. Navajo has the largest land base of any of the 574 federally recognized tribes and is second in population with more than 400,000 citizens.

A separate case that has played out over decades in Arizona over the Little Colorado River basin likely will result in far less water than the Navajo Nation says it needs because the tribe has to prove it has historically used the water. That's hard to do when the tribe hasn't had access to much of it, Navajo Attorney General Ethel Branch has said.

Arizona — situated in the Colorado River's Lower Basin with California, Nevada and Mexico — is unique in that it also has an allocation in the Upper Basin. The state would get certainty in the amount of water available as it's forced to cut back as the overall supply diminishes.

Navajo and Hopi, like other Arizona tribes, could be part of that solution if they secure the right to lease water within the state that could be delivered through a canal system that already serves metropolitan Tucson and Phoenix.

Arizona water officials have said the leasing authority is a key component of the settlement.

New Mexico to receive $18.9M in federal money for ‘forever chemical’ detection — KUNM News, Source New Mexico

Big check energy at the Roundhouse.

Daniel Prokop with Source New Mexico reports National and state environmental officials celebrated a $18.9 million federal grant for most of New Mexico’s water systems to use over the next two years to detect “forever chemicals,” in the state’s drinking water.

State officials say they hope to pull down a total of $47.2 million in the next five years in additional rounds of federal grants. The first two years will focus on detection and subsequent phases will address removal of Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS for short) in drinking water.

More than 496 systems serving 231,000 New Mexicans are eligible for the funding, state officials said.

NEW MEXICO CONTEXT

As the nation grapples with the reality of these contaminants’ omnipresence – in rainwater, in our bodies, in animals – New Mexico water systems are already struggling.

In 2021, the environment department found PFAS in at least 15 water systems in New Mexico, according to tests performed with federal assistance.

The most impacted communities are in Curry County and Otero County, according to that data. That’s also where PFAS plumes from firefighting foam infiltrated the groundwater for decades next to military bases. The state tested more than three dozen cities and water systems for 28 compounds. Only five compounds are subject to the proposed limits.

A Clovis dairy had to euthanize more than 3,600 cows after Cannon Air Force base contaminated water sources infiltrated wells on the dairy.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury described hearing about the moment, saying that the disaster made PFAS not just an economic issue, but a personal one for New Mexico.”

“It’s a big day for New Mexico. it’s a big day for families, it’s a big day for ranchers, and it’s a big day in our fight to really tackle the chemical contaminants that affect our communities,” Stansbury said.

Rebecca Roose, acting as the infrastructure czar in the governor’s office said addressing PFAS is part of a larger plan to address water scarcity in the arid state.

“When we talk about our water being polluted and contaminated and not safe, there’s few things we take more seriously than that,” Roose said. “Perhaps right up there with it is protecting the water so that it never becomes polluted, contaminated or unsafe, because there is not a drop of water to spare.”

The federal grant is funded from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which contained at least $9 billion earmarked for addressing PFAS contamination.

This is the first grant of its kind in the region, said Earthea Nance, who oversees EPA Region 6, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Nance said there are no set plans for enforcement for holding PFAS polluters accountable in Region 6, but said that could change with more information.

“I don’t want to say no, because we mean, tomorrow, we could start putting a plan together,” she said.

Nance said the EPA Region 6 office is relying on state officials to help determine how large the enforcement response will be.

“Because we’re giving this money to the state of (New) Mexico, some of that will fall on them in terms of assessing the situation so that we can then figure out how to identify enforcement issues,” Nance said.

HOW DOES THE PROGRAM WORK?

The grant has the unwieldy name; Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Program (EC-SDC). Name aside, it will allow for New Mexico’s environment leaders to spend up to $18.9 million over the next two years.

The program’s first phase will oversee water sampling, creating a statewide database and outreach to water systems, according to environment department officials.

Public water systems with 10,000 or fewer connections, or communities where the median household income falls between $56,828 – $75,770 are eligible to opt in, using this form.

“The great thing about this grant is we will be hiring and controlling a lot of the contract work and actually implementing it, which does take a little bit of a relief off the water systems,” said Kelsey Rader, the deputy division director for Water Protection with the state.

Rader said further federal money, two years from now, would offer more than testing, but also water treatment.

“That’s what’s really special about this grant is that it covers everything from the testing, from the design to the actual remediation, in paying for the necessary upgrades,” she said.

When asked if the $18.9 million is close to addressing the scope of PFAS in New Mexican’s water systems, Rader said the department doesn’t have a date set on when they’ll be able to test every New Mexico system.

“It’s difficult to say when that’s going to happen,” she said.

MORE WORK TO DO

Kenney said the state is still working to address current contamination, noting the environment department recently sent a letter asking for the federal government to commit to clean up water surrounding the Cannon Air Force base, not just beneath it.

A contentious court fight continues on, as the New Mexico Environment Department is still attempting to require the U.S. Air Force to follow state testing and treatment protocols over contamination at Cannon Air Force base. The case has stretched on for years in federal district court and now is in the 10th Circuit Appeals Courts.

The state is currently in mediation with the U.S. Air Force over the litigation and has been for over a year, said Bruce Baizel, the compliance and enforcement director for the environment department. The parties just extended that mediation period through late June.

The $18.9 million for clean-up would go farther, if people’s contact with PFAS in everyday items were reduced, said Kenney.

“In our legislative session, I’d like to see a bill introduced that bans PFAS but for essential uses, like medical devices,” he said. “But if given the choice of having a toxic chemical in your house that then becomes a toxic chemical in your body, I would choose not to have it in my house, or my body.”

Maestas faces first election as an appointed state senator - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Though Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas has served in the Roundhouse for 18 years, only two of those have been in the New Mexico Senate. The former Representative was contentiously appointed to the position in 2022 following the resignation of Sen. Jacob Candelaria. Whether District 26 voters on Albuquerque’s Westside actually want him to represent them is on the ballot this primary election, where he faces challenger Julie Radoslovich.

Education is a centerpiece of the campaign.

In the House, Maestas was the lead sponsor of a resolution to tap a state trust for early childhood education. After about a decade of effort, it passed in 2021 and voters overwhelmingly approved the constitutional amendment. He sits on the Senate Education Committee and also had a hand in bringing financial literacy courses into high schools. On his website, he commits to pursuing educational reform policies that “foster inclusivity [and] innovation.”

Radoslovich is herself a longtime educator. She was a teacher and principal at Albuquerque public charter school South Valley Academy. She also sat on the New Mexico Teacher Evaluation Task Force. She’s running in part on increasing teacher training and pay, reducing class sizes and improving job readiness.

Despite this, Maestas is the one carrying key educational endorsements, including the Albuquerque teacher’s union and University of New Mexico faculty union.

Public safety is another significant issue in the campaign.

Maestas is a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor who’s co-chaired interim committees focused on criminal justice reform. Most recently, he sponsored a bill that increased penalties for second-degree murder.

“I am proud to have been at the forefront in ratcheting back the failed war on drugs, seeking treatment options and other alternatives to incarceration,” he said on his website.

Radoslovich’s campaign focuses on addressing “root causes” of crime, according to her website, by increasing access to behavioral health services and enacting “Constitutional and common-sense gun safety reform.” She also wants to boost recruitment, retention and mental health support for police and first responders.

“We must adopt a data-driven, comprehensive approach to building safer communities that is proactive and creative rather than merely reactive,” she said on her website.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has endorsed Maestas, calling him “an invaluable partner,” noting his work to fund early childhood education. Radoslovich has the backing of outgoing Senators Gerald Ortiz y Pino and Bill Tallman as well as several progressive state Representatives and Bernalillo County commissioners.

Maestas also boasts the sixth highest fundraising numbers of any race in the state, according to campaign finance records, with more than $272,000 in contributions. Though, he donated around $100,000 of that to himself. Radoslovich has brought in around $93,000. Spending wise, Maestas has thrown down about three times as much as his challenger.

The Santa Fe New Mexican has called the race “one of the most contentious contests” in the Democratic primaries. While Maestas referred to his challenger’s campaign as “a power grab by a very aggressive and entitled individual,” according to the newspaper, Radoslovich has called Maestas an “unelected incumbent” who had a “free ride” until now.

No Republican candidates are running for the Senate seat. Early voting in the primary election ends June 1 ahead of the June 4 Election Day.

Santa Fe ‘mansion tax’ ruled unlawful - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

A state district judge has ruled the city of Santa Fe’s so-called “mansion tax” is unlawful just days before it was set to go into effect.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports voters overwhelmingly approved the tax in November. It would impose a 3% tax on the amount of a home purchase over $1 million. The revenue would go toward the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The city had argued the tax was on the transaction, but the judge ruled the tax is on the real estate itself, since it’s based on the home’s purchase price. Under state law, cities don’t have the authority to tax real estate.

Mayor Allan Webber told the New Mexican his administration thinks the judge “got it wrong.” He says the City Council will discuss options to appeal the decision.

The Mayor believes an appeal could allow the tax to begin while the case works its way through court. It was scheduled to take effect Tuesday.

State putting pressure on firms that manage Medicaid to help solve behavioral health access problems - By Gabrielle Porter, Santa Fe New Mexican

New Mexico’s Medicaid middlemen need more skin in the game.

That’s the message from Human Services Department Secretary Kari Armijo, who told lawmakers last week her department is ratcheting up pressure on insurance companies that provide coverage to nearly half the state’s residents to do more to address behavioral health care access.

Armijo told members of the Legislative Finance Committee that fixing those access issues will involve “leaning very heavily” on those firms — known as managed care organizations — to put their money where the largest gaps are.

“They should be making financial investments,” Armijo said at a Wednesday meeting. “We’ve really tasked them with reviewing the behavioral health network, looking at where we need services, making investments. It shouldn’t just be the state of New Mexico.”

Armijo’s department, which overseas Medicaid, is in the midst of overhauling its managed care program, replacing the old Centennial Care system with the rebranded and revamped Turquoise Care. The department itself also is undergoing a major reorganization set to officially roll out July 1, when it will change its name to the New Mexico Health Care Authority.

Most Medicaid patients in New Mexico fall under the managed care program, in which the state government contracts with a number of health insurance companies to organize and manage benefits for members. New Mexico’s four managed care organizations under Turquoise Care are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, Presbyterian Turquoise Care and United Healthcare Community Plan of New Mexico. Open enrollment for Turquoise Care via those plans is ongoing through the end of this month.

Health care accessibility is an issue across the board in New Mexico, where patients often have to wait weeks or months to see providers. But those problems pack a particular punch in the realm of behavioral health.

Armijo said part of the MCOs’ new contracts include more stringent expectations for behavioral health appointment wait times, which will go into effect in July, as well as new responsibilities for the insurers in providing mobile crisis services for children and adults.

“We all are concerned about families experiencing crisis [and] children in state custody,” Armijo said. “Those services will be there to support and wrap around those families who are experiencing those crises.”

Those new appointment standards include:

A face-to-face appointment should be available within 90 minutes for people looking for crisis care. The previous contracts called for appointments within two hours.

An initial assessment should be available within seven days of a request for non-urgent behavioral health care. Previous contracts called for assessments within 14 days.

If the MCOs don’t meet those standards, their contracts say the state can impose sanctions, both monetary and non-monetary.

Some lawmakers said they welcomed the new standards, but questioned how they will work.

Rep. Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, questioned how the insurers will be able to oversee provider wait times when so many patients call providers directly for appointments, rather than using the MCOs’ care coordination services.

“I think about how an MCO would even go about enforcing that with these huge provider networks,” she said. “... How do we know that people are actually getting help faster?”

Armijo said the state is shifting a little-known dynamic within the managed care model. Currently, the insurers perform health risk assessments of people enrolled in their plans. One problem, Armijo said, is that most patients don’t really know what an MCO is or what its role is, so they may not respond to those companies or want to participate in those assessments.

In Turquoise Care, the insurers will delegate more of that work to community providers by contract.

“For pregnant women, for example, you don’t really know who this MCO person is,” Armijo said. “But if someone from their doctor’s office is reaching out and helping, they have the ability to coordinate that care more locally.”

A BIG ADJUSTMENT

Szczepanski said in an interview she thinks that shift will be important.

“Anything we can do to make the system easier to access, to make it so that no door is the wrong door for someone to access the health they need” is a good thing, she said.

Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, questioned whether either the MCOs and the on-the-ground health providers really have the capacity to meet those goals.

“I’m wondering, if you’re mandating the MCOs to make sure these appointments happen within seven calendar days, the actual behavioral health specialists that are seeing the people, how are they going to manage that?” Armstrong asked. “Because they’re already overworked, and I would assume, seeing as many patients as they possibly can already.”

Pointing to recent increases in Medicaid reimbursements and expansions of services that can be reimbursed, Armijo said efforts are being made to build out the entire health care system “so there’s not as much pressure on a single provider. But she also emphasized the state is looking to the MCOs to step up financially to support the providers.

“I think it really does require this system to come together and strategically look,” Armijo said. “We really need these carriers who ... we’re paying billions of dollars to make those investments.”

Committee chairman Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat, said he’s frustrated at how long it’s taking for services to come online in recent years, pointing to the $31 million that was part of the Human Services Department’s budget the agency didn’t spend last year. Referencing six certified community behavioral health clinics expected to come online next year, Muñoz said he doesn’t think they’re enough.

“I don’t know how many years we’ve talked about behavioral health ... because of what happened [with] the prior administration,” Muñoz said, referencing the decision under former Gov. Susana Martinez to freeze Medicaid funding to 15 providers due to ultimately unproven allegations of fraud. “But we’re six years into this administration. ... It’s not for lack of money. It’s not for lack of resources.”