WED: House Democrats dig in amid ongoing fight in Congress over compensation for US radiation victims, + More

House Democrats dig in amid ongoing fight in Congress over compensation for US radiation victims - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A top Democrat in the U.S. House says it will take a shift of power in Congress to ensure that legislation is finally passed to extend and expand a compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out by the federal government.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar joined Tuesday with members of New Mexico congressional delegation to call on voters to put more pressure on Republican House leaders to revive the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

With his party seeking to win back majorities in Congress, the California congressman made campaign pitches for New Mexico Democrats and vowed they would support the multibillion-dollar compensation program.

"I would say this is both a failure in government and this is a failure in leadership," Aguilar said, referencing House inaction on the legislation.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this year, only for it to stall in the House over concerns by some Republican lawmakers about cost. GOP supporters in the Senate had called on House leadership to take up a vote on the measure, but the act ended up expiring in June.

Native Americans who worked as uranium miners, millers and transporters and people whose families lived downwind from nuclear testing sites have been among those arguing that the legislation was sidelined due to political calculations by the chamber's majority party rather than the price tag.

Advocates for decades have been pushing to expand the compensation program. Front and center have been downwinders in New Mexico, where government scientists and military officials dropped the first atomic bomb in 1945 as part the top secret Manhattan Project.

Residents have made it their mission to bring awareness to the lingering effects of nuclear fallout surrounding the Trinity Test Site in southern New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation, where more than 30 million tons of uranium ore were extracted over decades to support U.S. nuclear activists.

The chorus grew louder over the past year as the blockbuster "Oppenheimer" brought new attention to the country's nuclear history and the legacy left behind by years of nuclear research and bomb making.

Freshman Congressman Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat from New Mexico who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday that national defense spending tops $860 billion every year.

"So when you tell me that we can't afford to compensate people who have suffered through pancreatic cancer, miscarriages, the horrors of nuclear fallout and the generation that have suffered from it, it is a joke to me," he said.

Vasquez, who is facing GOP challenger Yvette Herrell in his bid for reelection, suggested that the legislation be included in a defense spending measure and that lawmakers find ways to offset the cost by saving money elsewhere.

There's still an opportunity for House leaders to "do the right thing," he said.

The law was initially passed more than three decades ago and has paid out about $2.6 billion in that time. The bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking to update the law has said that the government is at fault for residents and workers being exposed and should step up.

The proposed legislation would have added parts of Arizona, Utah and Nevada to the program and would have covered downwinders in New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Guam. Residents exposed to radioactive waste in Missouri, Tennessee, Alaska and Kentucky also would have been covered.

In New Mexico, residents were not warned of the radiological dangers of the Trinity Test and didn't realize that an atomic blast was the source of the ash that rained down upon them following the detonation. That included families who lived off the land — growing crops, raising livestock and getting their drinking water from cisterns.

NM officials withdraw $1.2 million fine against El Paso Water - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

The fight between Texas and New Mexico over the sewage spill of more than 1 billion gallons into the Rio Grande near Sunland Park is over.

A federal district court judge in Texas approved a settlement last week with New Mexico environmental officials, dropping a $1.2 million fine against El Paso Water Utility.

The Aug. 6th ruling from Western District of Texas Judge David Briones officially dismissed the case, which resulted with both parties agreeing to pay for their own costs and attorney fees.

The fine from New Mexico environment officials stemmed after a catastrophic break in two sewage mains in August 2021. El Paso Water said the utility’s only option was to divert an eventual 1 billion gallons of untreated sewage into the Rio Grande near Sunland Park, N.M. over five months.

The Rio Grande, which acts as both the international boundary between the U.S. and Mexico, also meanders across the Texas and New Mexico state lines in that reach.

Officials with the New Mexico Environment Department filed two enforcement actions, including the $1.2 million fine in June 2022, saying the spill posed threats to New Mexico’s health and environment. El Paso Water called the accusations “false and misleading” at the time, and pointed to environmental reviews the utility commissioned finding no wildlife harmed by the spill.

Now, New Mexico is dropping the case against El Paso Water altogether.

State environment agency attorneys determined there was no chance the case would succeed, said Drew Goretzka, a spokesperson for the agency.

“The people of Sunland Park were heavily impacted by the over billion gallons of sewage released by El Paso Water, that’s why we filed this case” Goretzka said. “However, after evaluating its legal merits, we’ve decided to withdraw it.”

There is no expectation that the New Mexico Environment Department will appeal.

Texas environmental officials fined the El Paso utility just over $2 million dollars for the spill, but allowed for it to go towards the estimated $7 million spent on cleanup, according to a September 2023 settlement with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In a press release from El Paso Water, the utility will provide New Mexico environmental officials with information, documents and materials from the spill, in exchange for the dismissal for the fine.

Only about half of funds NM has put toward public safety have been spent, says new report — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Amid a struggle between lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to enhance public safety across New Mexico, a new legislative report shows much of the funding allocated to the effort over the last few years has gone unspent.

The Legislative Finance Committee report found lawmakers have allocated $424 million in one-time funds to public safety initiatives over the last five years. And that various state agencies have only spent about half of it, including the largest pot of money for officer recruitment and retention.

The Albuquerque Journal reports lawmakers expressed frustration about the findings at the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee meeting this week.

Chair, Democratic Rep. Christine Chandler, said lawmakers have been doing their part to support local and state agencies by “providing the resources they ask for and they need.” However, once the cash gets to them, they struggle to use it.

Chandler said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hasn’t helped matters by vetoing language in the budget meant to guide that spending.

A spokesperson for the governor took issue with the accuracy of the report, calling the data potentially misleading. She also said “funding alone” won’t solve the state’s public safety issues, arguing for changes in law that Lujan Grisham advocated for when she called a special legislative session last month.

Lawmakers didn’t pass the public safety proposals the governor wanted. Several argued existing laws aren’t being adequately enforced.

NM governor hiring at least two people for her new statewide housing office - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office is seeking applicants to fill at least two jobs for the newly created “Office of Housing,” a small group of executive branch officials tasked with coordinating various statewide housing programs.

Creating a statewide housing office under the governor’s control was one of Lujan Grisham’s main priorities during the 2024 30-day legislative session. Lawmakers ultimately stymied her request to create a formal office with expanded authority, but she did find $2 million to fund new positions to work in her office on the issue over the next two years.

The job openings include a new “director of statewide homelessness initiatives,” who would be responsible for a “coordinated and strategic response” to the growing unhoused population across the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The job would pay between $75,000 and $130,000.

The statewide housing office is also hiring at least one more person,creating a general job listing for those “with experience in housing development, programs, policy, regulatory frameworks, data and demographics,” according to the governor’s office. That job would pay between $50,000 and $120,000.

The governor staffing up a state housing office comes after the Legislature made a historic one-time investment to try and spark home building across New Mexico.

New state money includes a $125 million loan program for affordable housing infrastructure and workforce housing development, a $50 million payment for the New Mexico Affordable Housing Trust Fund and $20 million for initiatives aimed at homelessness.

The housing office is built to improve availability and affordability of homes across the state. The governor’s office is seeking “talented and innovative thinkers” to come up with new ideas and to build a strategic approach, according to the release.

“The housing landscape has changed monumentally in the last few years, and it’s time for new models and new levels of coordination,” said Daniel Werwath, whom the governor hired in January to lead the office, in the news release. “The Governor is assembling an experienced team with broad expertise to develop innovative ways to combat the unprecedented housing crisis facing New Mexico.”

Lujan Grisham asked the Legislature to sanction her push for an Office of Housing and grant it new authority, including putting the office’s new director on the board of the New Mexico

Mortgage Finance Authority, which recently rebranded as Housing New Mexico. She made the rare move of advocating for the bill in person in front of a legislative committee.

A bill the governor supported faced pushback from some lawmakers who thought a new office could be redundant or get in the way of existing state entities, like Housing New Mexico. Housing New Mexico officials also lobbied against Lujan Grisham’s proposal.