THURS: WNMU regents tasked with addressing previous allegations of financial malfeasance, + More

Western NM University regents tasked with addressing previous allegations of financial malfeasance - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

Western New Mexico University’s new board of regents will meet for the first time next week, taking the first steps in getting the university “back on track” following claims of misuse of funds and violation of fiduciary responsibilities.

The state Senate confirmed four regents for the Silver City university during the recent 60-day session, including former state Sen. Steven Neville, attorney John Wertheim, WNMU alumnus J. Dean Reed and student regent Keana Huerta.

The fifth regent seat remains empty. A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told Source NM that they did not have any updates about when the governor might announce a fifth regent nomination.

The terms of two members of the previous board of regents expired at the end of December and the other three regents submitted their resignations in January, about a year after the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor reported finding university leadership had misused hundreds of thousands of public funds on lavish trips and other spending.

The board voted in December to terminate former university President Joseph Shepard’s contract and then authorized a $1.9 million severance package. Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a civil suit against Shepard and the board in January, alleging they had violated fiduciary duties, New Mexico’s anti-donation clause, the Open Meetings Act and laws pertaining to unjust enrichment, not fulfilling contractual obligations and acting on an unenforceable contract.

Shepard filed a motion in March to dismiss the case against him, which Torrez opposes. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for June 16, according to court records.

Huerta told Source NM in a statement that the new board intends to keep the university’s students at the forefront of “our discussions and work diligently to ensure that any issues are addressed appropriately.”

“We as the board are committed to doing the right thing in this situation,” Huerta told Source in a written statement. “Ensuring transparency and accountability while upholding the integrity of the institution are our priorities.”

Huerta is originally from the Silver City area and a third-year student at WNMU, which she said makes her uniquely qualified to “understand the needs and challenges of our local students, faculty, and staff,” she said.

Neville, a former state senator who represented Senate District 2 in San Juan County, told Source he does not want to make a judgement on the ongoing investigation and litigation until he has more facts and that he will leave the legal action to the attorney general and the state auditor.

“My job is to try to get us a new president, try to get things back on track, make sure that the books are balanced and go from there,” he said, noting that ensuring students’ experiences remain positive and quality education is provided are a priority. “Western’s a very good university so we want to make sure that that focus continues.”

Neville added that he has spoken to his fellow regents and said they are all working on gaining more knowledge of the university’s situation and are thinking along similar lines in regard to their next steps.

Legislators introduced four pieces of legislation addressing the role of university regents and how they are chosen during the recent 60-day session, but only one bill passed and awaits the governor’s signature. Senate Bill 19 would require new regents to complete 10 hours of training within six months of being appointed.

House Joint Resolution 12, supported by the attorney general, died in a Senate committee, and proposed asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment codifying regents’ fiduciary duties, moving proceedings to remove regents from the state Supreme Court to district courts and allow the attorney general or majority of the board to initiate removal of a regent.

Senate Joint Resolution 7 also died in a Senate committee. The resolution proposed an amendment to the state Constitution requiring the governor to select regents from a vetted list provided by a nominating committee.

Senate Bill 266 would have required regents to submit certain employment contracts to the State Board of Finance for approval, adding a level of oversight to boards of regents.

Snatched pets and livestock deaths blamed on wolves raise alarms in rural New Mexico - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Commissioners in a rural New Mexico county say pets are being snatched from front yards and livestock are being maimed and killed by endangered Mexican gray wolves that seem to have no fear of humans, prompting them to consider declaring a state of emergency.

In the latest flash point over efforts to reintroduce wolves into the western U.S., the commissioners in Catron County are meeting Thursday to consider a resolution that would make available funds to hire more people to investigate the damage reports and help haze the wolves.

"This is an immediate health and safety hazard to individuals and property," Catron County commissioners said in a recent news release. "Please be aware of your surroundings when outdoors at all times. Maintain constant supervision of children and pets. Alert our elderly citizens to take appropriate precautions."

It's not just an issue in rural New Mexico, as officials in parts of Oregon and Northern California say the wolves seem brazen and more livestock is turning up dead. Two California counties have declared emergencies in recent weeks and the sheriff in another recently requested the help of state wildlife officials.

Mexican wolves are the smallest subspecies of gray wolves. Ranchers have been at odds with efforts to reintroduce these more rare gray wolves since the late 1990s when the first captive ones were released into the wild. They have argued that despite meager programs for reimbursing losses, the wolves pose a threat to their own way of life, which is already challenged by prolonged drought and rising prices.

Environmentalists argue that Mexican gray wolves should have a place in the Southwest, often criticizing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for not releasing more captive wolves to ensure genetic diversity among the wild population. They contend there's no incident in recorded history of a Mexican wolf attacking or injuring a person.

The latest survey of Mexican gray wolves showed there were at least 286 in Arizona and New Mexico, marking the ninth straight year of population growth. The wolf recovery team also reported 99 confirmed livestock kills in 2024, saying that number has been decreasing in recent years. Wildlife managers conducted 290 successful hazing operations last year to scare wolves away from rural homes and livestock.

In the proposed resolution, Catron County states that the culture and customs of residents have been compromised by the wolf reintroduction program. It would request emergency financial aid from the state and asks for the governor to order into service the New Mexico National Guard to support county authorities as needed.

In Oregon, ranchers in Lake County — home to some of that state's largest cattle operations — said they were forced to hire extra workers to patrol their herds around the clock. Some bought night vision goggles to help with the task. That county commission declared a public safety and livestock emergency in February and asked the governor there to help with removing a collared wolf thought to be behind several livestock kills. Wildlife managers ended up killing the wolf after nonlethal efforts failed.

In California, Sierra County declared an emergency on Tuesday, following similar action by Modoc County in mid-March. Neighboring Lassen County also has reported increased wolf activity.

And in Colorado, a group of citizens is gathering petition signatures in hopes of putting the question of wolf reintroductions to voters through a ballot initiative in 2026. Federal wildlife managers in Colorado just recently killed a collared wolf that appeared to have crossed the state line into Wyoming and killed several sheep.

In Montana, lawmakers are considering legislation to extend the wolf hunting season, while state wildlife managers in Idaho allow for limited wolf trapping and snaring as a way to manage the population there.

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies and beyond have been another source of lawsuits over the years. And those for and against the reintroduction strategy have been waging legal battles with the federal government for decades over the wolves roaming parts of Arizona and New Mexico, with the fate of a management rule and the boundaries of the recovery area pending before a federal appeals court.

Governor, others call Trump tariffs ‘a massive tax increase’ - New Mexico Political Report

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others said President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs and ongoing trade war will hurt the economy and American consumers.

The tariffs, which Trump instituted on what he called “Liberation Day” impose a charge on foreign produced goods, with different rates for different countries.

Trump framed the tariffs as a way to address trade deficits with other countries, and as a way to make the system more “fair.”

The charges, experts say, are passed along to consumers.

On goods from China, for example, the tariffs will be 34% in addition to the 20% already imposed. The tariffs apply to all countries, even those that have been traditional allies for the United States, including a 20 percent tariff on goods from the European Union, a 10 percent tariff on goods from the United Kingdom and 24 percent tariff on goods from Japan.

Lujan Grisham called the tariffs “a massive tax increase on New Mexicans” and called them an “unnecessary and reckless tax on consumers.”

“These tariffs will make everything more expensive – from groceries and fuel to cars and building materials, electronics and more,” Lujan Grisham said. “At a time when household budgets already are stretched thin, these tariffs could cost American households $4,200 a year, according to an analysis by The Budget Lab at Yale University. Shockingly, the president openly stated he ‘couldn’t care less’ if automakers raise prices on American consumers.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján agreed that it was “a tax on hardworking New Mexicans.”

“These tariffs are new and drastic tax increases on New Mexicans and the American people,” Luján said. “President Trump is recklessly threatening the American economy – all while working to give the wealthiest few another tax handout and blowing up the national debt.”

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who represents the border area with close trade relations with Mexico, called the moves “a tax hike on working people.”

“Southern New Mexico feeds the country and powers the state’s economy. These tariffs put all of that at risk,” said Vasquez. “When we punish our trading partners, we punish ourselves.”

Vasquez said that the tariffs would hit pecan growers, cattle ranchers and local producers hard.

Vasquez is a cosponsor of the Prevent Tariff Abuse Act which would bar the president from having unrestrained powers to impose tariffs.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury also slammed the tariffs.

“Imposing tariffs will hurt Americans, full stop,” she said. “Trump’s handling of tariffs is not only reckless but shortsighted as it will hurt American farmers and manufacturers, crash markets, drive up prices, and undercut investments that keep jobs in America.

NM wildfire outlook above normal for most of state — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

National fire weather forecasters warn that most of New Mexico will face above-normal fire potential this month, and those conditions will worsen until at least until the monsoon season begins in July.

The National Interagency Fire Center issued its April wildfire outlook Tuesday, presenting a series of maps showing New Mexico with snow pack far below normal, along with severe drought and above normal average temperatures expected throughout the summer.

Those factors combine to make the state, particularly the western two-thirds, at high risk of wildfires beginning in May, according to forecasters.

So far in New Mexico this year, 222 wildfires have started, affecting 31,675 acres. Humans caused the vast majority of those fires, according to the Southwest Coordination Center. The Mogote Hill Fire near Wagon Mound, which burned an estimated 15,000 acres, ranks as the biggest New Mexico fire so far this year.

Last week, New Mexico State Forestry released daily wildfire awareness tips, including how and when to safely burn debris.

The above-normal wildfire potential occurs amid federal cuts to the United States Forest Service, including probationary employees who often had wildfire suppression training.

Proposed federal lease terminations also include two New Mexico wildfire dispatch centers covering one-third of the state, though U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office recently told Source New Mexico that he had received “assurances” that the dispatch centers would stay open.

A Heinrich spokesperson noted, however, that his office was still awaiting official confirmation about the dispatch centers from the General Services Administration. The Heinrich spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday as to whether that official confirmation had yet arrived.

Heinrich calls on DOE to uphold commitments, provide funds for projects — Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, is calling on U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Christopher Wright to uphold funding commitments for projects authorized under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Heinrich joined U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, and 25 other Democratic senators in sending a letter to Wright after news organizations reported on a “hit list” of projects that could lose funding. That list of projects included an electric vehicle battery repurposing operation in Santa Fe.

Heinrich and Murray maintain that canceling the federal funding for these projects would break existing agreements, harm deployment of new energy resources and lead to lost jobs.

In the letter, the senators say hydrogen hubs, carbon capture facilities, critical mineral and battery storage projects that have already received federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law or annual appropriations bills are on the list.

“You assured us during your confirmation hearing that you believe that legal agreements should be honored (including managing the financial commitments you have inherited) and that you will follow the law,” the letter states. “Indiscriminately canceling program funding and executed contracts, and refusing to execute on the funding directives Congress enacted, neither honors existing agreements nor is consistent with the spending laws that have appropriated funding for specific purposes.”

The letter further states that Congress has authorized the spending and the president does not have the authority to “substitute his policy preferences for requirements in law.”

“Dissolving contracts, cancelling grants and loans, and reneging on loan guarantees without any intention to execute the laws is not only illegal, but is harmful to the public and energy consumers,” the letter states. “Your indiscriminate cancellations of spending will increase energy prices, make our grid less secure, and stop energy innovation.”

The senators requested Wright provide a detailed list of grants, loans and loan guarantees that he believes should be rescinded along with explanations as to why he believes they should be rescinded.

During a visit to Sandia National Laboratories, Wright told reporters that projects that have already received allocations would not lose federal funding.

“There’s a lot of great projects. There may be some areas that we don’t think are the most productive use of taxpayer funds, but when agreements are in place, of course, we will follow the law,” he said in response to questions asked by NM Political Report during his Feb. 25 visit to New Mexico. “There’s unallocated funds in both of those bills as well, and I think we’re going to have some opportunities to direct those towards the greatest bang for the buck.”

New Mexico reports childhood obesity improvements — Source New Mexico staff

The New Mexico health department on Wednesday said obesity rates for third graders decreased for the fourth consecutive year.

The report from NMDOH’s Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Program uses data from 40 schools across 21 counties, and assessed close to 2,950 students, according to a news release, which also noted that participation in the data collection is voluntary.

· a decline in the past year in obesity rates for kindergarten students from 18.2% to 17.3%

· a decline in obesity rates for third graders in the same time period from 27.5% to 24.1%

· Boys’ obesity rates were 6.5% higher than girls.

· Ongoing highest obesity prevalence among American Indian students at 27.6% of students

“We collect and analyze obesity data so we can invest our resources in areas that lack infrastructure for safe physical activity and opportunities to buy affordable healthy food,” Health Secretary Gina DeBlassie said in a statement. “Obesity in children highlights inequities in our community infrastructure and access to resources.”

According to the report, department’s childhood obesity surveillance program — established in 2010 — uses “body mass index (BMI) percentile and a standardized measurement protocol to monitor childhood obesity over time, identify at-risk groups, guide state and local prevention efforts, and inform appropriate resource allocation.”

Despite the improvements, the report notes that obesity remains a significant problem in New Mexico, particularly for children, with obesity increasing significantly between kindergarten and third grade.

“Childhood obesity is a complex issue that is influenced by weight bias, socioeconomic status, food insecurity and community infrastructure,” the report said, noting that in 2023, close to one-in-four (24.7%) school-aged children in New Mexico lived in poverty, compared to nearly one-in-six (15.7%) nationally in 2023. That makes “New Mexican children more at risk for obesity than children in other states,” the report said, and children with obesity are more likely to develop: high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea and depression.

The health department program says part of its strategy to combat childhood obesity includes programs in seven counties and one Tribal community to expand activities such as farm-to-school food programs, exercise activities and nutrition programs.