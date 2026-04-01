WED: Trump plans to move Forest Service headquarters to Utah and shutter research sites, + More

Trump plans to move Forest Service headquarters to Utah and shutter research sites - By Hannah Schoenbaum and Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

President Donald Trump's administration will move the U.S. Forest Service headquarters out of the nation's capital to Salt Lake City as part of an organizational overhaul that involves shuttering research facilities in 31 states and concentrating resources in the West, the agency announced Tuesday.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the move, which is expected to be completed by summer 2027, will bring leaders closer to the landscapes they manage and the people who depend on them.

"Effective stewardship and active management are achieved on the ground, where forests and communities are found — not just behind a desk in the capital," Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said.

Nearly 90% of National Forest System land is in the West, though Utah is only the 11th-ranked state for national forest coverage, with about 14,300 square miles (37,000 square kilometers).

During his first term, Trump moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, citing many of the same reasons, including a desire to put top officials closer to the public lands they oversee. But it wasn't long before the Biden administration reversed course, moving BLM headquarters back to Washington, D.C., after two years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been moving thousands of employees out of Washington over the past year and eliminating layers of management as part of Trump's push to slim down the federal workforce and make it more efficient.

With the move to Utah, about 260 Forest Service positions currently located in Washington are expected to relocate, and 130 workers will stay put, the agency said.

Deputy Agriculture Secretary Stephen Vaden said Salt Lake City stuck out for its reasonable cost of living, proximity to an international airport and the state's "family-focused way of life." It's a Democratic-led capital city in a red state with values rooted in the locally headquartered Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, celebrated the move Tuesday as "a big win for Utah and the West," while environmental groups viewed it as a precursor to the agency's dismantling.

Taylor McKinnon at the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity described the move as "a costly bureaucratic reshuffle" that will put more power in the hands of corporations and states to log, mine and drill public lands.

"National forests belong to all Americans," said McKinnon, the environmental group's Southwest director. "Our nation's capital is where federal policy is made and where the Forest Service headquarters belongs."

Josh Hicks, conservation campaigns director at The Wilderness Society, predicted that the move will lead to less access to public forests and threats to wildlife habitat, clean water and air.

"At a time when wildfires are getting worse, and access to public lands is already under strain, the last thing we need is an unnecessary reorganization that creates chaos and confusion for the land managers, researchers and wildland firefighters who help keep our forests healthy now and for future generations," he said.

The Wilderness Society also pointed to Trump's prior attempt with the BLM, saying that resulted in many staffers leaving who had valuable years of management experience. The group said this could end up hollowing out the Forest Service.

Many regional offices will close in the reorganization, and their services will shift to hubs in New Mexico, Georgia, Colorado, Wisconsin, Montana and California. Instead of maintaining multiple dispersed research stations with their own leadership, the agency will anchor its research at a single location in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Forest Service said it did not yet know how many workers in regional offices will need to relocate. A spokesperson did not answer whether the transition would involve layoffs.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat who sits on the House's Natural Resources Committee, echoed the idea that it's the wrong time for upheaval as the Mountain West is facing historically low snowpack, extreme heat and the prospect of a dangerous fire season.

But she expressed cautious optimism that the Forest Service reorganization could be positive if leadership and jobs are ultimately brought closer to New Mexico and other states.

A Republican on the committee, U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy of Utah, welcomed the move to her state, saying it could improve responsiveness to wildfires and ensure decisions are informed by on-the-ground realities.

The Forest Service's deputy chief of fire and aviation management, Sarah Fisher, said on a podcast Tuesday that there will be no changes to the agency's operational firefighting workforce.

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Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

‘We love what we’re doing’: Albuquerque brewery, chef earn spot among this year’s James Beard finalists - Kylie Garcia, Albuquerque Journal

Bow & Arrow Brewing Co. President and CEO Shyla Sheppard was tending to some yardwork on an otherwise ordinary Tuesday when a flurry of Instagram notifications interrupted her clipping and pruning.

It was a welcome distraction, as dozens of Bow & Arrow followers tagged and messaged the business and its owners to congratulate them on earning a spot as one of this year’s James Beard finalists for best bar in the U.S.

“It’s still sinking in. We are so thrilled to be recognized and just really excited,” said Sheppard, who co-founded Bow & Arrow with her wife, Missy Begay, 10 years ago.

Bow & Arrow was one of two New Mexico awardees that the James Beard Foundation announced as 2026 finalists on Tuesday. The other is Chef Steve Riley of Mesa Provisions.

“I’m very grateful,” Riley said, adding he learned of the news from another Albuquerque chef who messaged him. “It’s quite a surprise to me, but it’s amazing.”

The annual awards recognize chefs and restaurants from across the country who the foundation says “embody exceptional talent and leadership within the independent restaurant industry.”

The list of finalists comes two months after the foundation announced this year’s semifinalists. That first round featured six local restaurants and chefs, including Daydream Rum Bar, The Burque Bakehouse, Bow & Arrow Brewing Co., Steve Riley, Graham Dodds, and Danny Calleros.

Bow & Arrow and Riley, both in Albuquerque, are now one step closer to receiving one of the nation’s top culinary honors. The foundation will reveal and celebrate the winners at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight hailed the news Tuesday, saying this year’s finalists “reflect the talent, creativity and resilience that make New Mexico such a special food destination.”

Wight also commended U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who received a James Beard Impact Award for his work in shaping U.S. hunger, agriculture, climate change and land-use policy.

“My work to protect and improve federal nutrition programs is driven by the folks back home in New Mexico working tirelessly to fight hunger in our communities every day,” Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, said. “To these advocates in New Mexico and across the country — thank you for informing the work I do.”

It is Bow & Arrow’s first time as a finalist, after being named a semifinalist in 2024. Riley, on the other hand, is a repeat finalist from 2024.

Bow & Arrow is representing New Mexico in the “Outstanding Bar” category, sharing the national spotlight with four other bars in Pennsylvania, California, Arkansas and Oregon. Riley is being recognized in the “Best Chef: Southwest” category, competing against four other chefs in Nevada and Oklahoma.

“I think it says a lot about the talent we have here,” Sheppard said. “We have such a rich history and culture here in New Mexico, and I think we are very much inspired by that.”

Sheppard launched Bow & Arrow in 2016 after decades of working at a social impact investing firm, aiming to bring her experience as an Indigenous woman into the craft beer industry. Now, with taprooms in Albuquerque and Farmington, Bow & Arrow incorporates Indigenous ingredients into its Southwest-inspired beers, including some sour options.

Being a smaller business owner in a “highly competitive” industry that has experienced contraction in recent years has been challenging, Sheppard said. But the brewery’s team and a genuine joy for the craft have kept the business going, she added.

“Day in, day out, we love what we’re doing. We work really hard and we strive to be exceptional,” she said. “This is definitely a milestone in our journey.”

With this being Riley’s second time as a finalist, he’s hoping to take it all the way this year and become the first Albuquerque chef to be named a “Best Chef” winner — but the moment goes beyond just him, he said.

“I think it helps solidify my whole team’s work,” Riley said. “It says my name on there, but this does not happen with just me. The only way this happens is with my entire team, and it is everybody’s joint work together that really makes this possible.”

Riley started Mesa Provisions, an upscale New American restaurant in Nob Hill, in 2021. The venture has grown in popularity since then, prompting Riley to relocate the restaurant to the larger, former Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro space last year.

Riley’s journey to becoming an award-winning chef started with his late mother, who saw the joy Riley got from cooking and pushed him to pursue it.

“She really is one of the people who kind of told me, ‘You can do this,’” Riley said. “I don’t think she ever really got to see me become the chef I have, but I think she would be very, very proud.”

For both Riley and Bow & Arrow, the James Beard recognition has prompted them to take a moment to look at what they’ve built and breathe out a sigh of relief for making it work in an industry Riley described as “sometimes a little unforgiving.”

It’s also a moment for the Duke City to relish as well, he said.

“I think it’s about time that Albuquerque gets a little bit of recognition,” Riley said.

Record low Colorado mountain snow won't bode well for water in the drought-stricken US West - By Mead Gruver and Brittany Peterson, Associated Press

Hydrologist Maureen Gutsch trudged through the mud and slush to confirm a grim picture: Colorado just had its worst snowpack since statewide record keeping began in 1941.

Even more troubling, mountain snow accumulations peaked a month early and contained just half the average moisture.

As a warm winter with poor skiing conditions gave way to early springtime record heat, snow is vanishing from all but the highest elevations in the West. It's a clear sign that water shortages could worsen the ongoing significant drought, barring an unexpected deluge.

Gutsch struggled to match the mood of the sunny, 56-degree (13.3 degrees Celsius) weather as she stood in a section of the Rocky Mountains that's considered the headwaters of the Colorado River.

"We love being out here. We love being in the snow, taking these measurements. This year, it's kind of hard to enjoy it because it's slightly depressing with the conditions that we've seen," said Gutsch, who is with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Department hydrologists told The Associated Press of the dismal, record-low snowpack after concluding their field assessments late Tuesday.

Cities in the region are imposing water-use restrictions, and ranchers are wondering how they will feed and water their cattle. Meanwhile, the threat of devastating wildfires looms.

High (country) and dry

Ranchers in Colorado's scenic mountain valleys near the Continental Divide are, in a sense, among the first in the region affected by drought, being nearest to the melting mountain snowpack.

They hardly need Gutsch to tell them how parched this winter and spring have been. They remember past droughts — bad ones in 2002, 1981, 1977 — and wonder just what this dry winter will mean for their operations.

"I've never seen it so warm so early and no snow all winter long," said Philip Anderson, a retired teacher who also has ranched most of his life in Colorado's North Park valley.

The heaviest snows in the Rockies fall in late winter and early spring, including now. Snowfall isn't unusual in the highest regions even into June.

Anderson's place is at about 8,100 feet (2,500 meters) in elevation. There, in a typical year, a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow will linger on his pastures until springtime, helping the grass to green up and stock water ponds to refill.

But without snow on the land, his cows are grazing his grass before it can grow high, and several of his ponds are dry. The ditch that would usually move water from the nearby Illinois River to his property is also dry — tapped already by neighbors with more senior water rights than his.

"A lot of the people which are closer to the mountains have to let the water go by and let those folks with the senior water rights have it," Anderson said.

The last time Anderson had to haul water in his truck from a nearby wildlife refuge was in 2002. That same year, he had to sell off his herd.

North Park — about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the South Park valley that inspired the cartoon TV show — is a headwaters of the eastward-flowing Platte River system. Thirty-five miles (56 kilometers) to the west of Anderson's place, across the Continental Divide, is the Stanko Ranch on the Yampa River.

Jo Stanko dreads low flows because they allow her cattle to wade across the Colorado River tributary. Then they need to be rounded up and brought back home.

This year, Stanko has been watering her parched meadow earlier than ever in her 50 years of ranching. She plans to cut hay before June and is considering buying hay soon to feed her 70 cows afterward.

"Hay's always a good investment, you know, because it might be really expensive," she said.

Go with the flow? Not when low

An old saying in the West is that whiskey's for drinking and water's for fighting over. It applies all the more when water becomes scarce amid a decades-long drought driven in part by human-caused climate change.

Meanwhile, the river's Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming remain at an impasse in negotiations with the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada to create new rules for managing the water during shortages.

Like the water itself, time is running short — the current rules expire in September.

A recent federal plan would conserve river water "completely on Arizona's back," Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs told a U.S. Chamber of Commerce meeting in March.

Upper Basin states say their cities, farmers and ranchers already use far less water than they are entitled to under the existing agreements. That's because they honor senior water rights — some of which date to the 1880s — before those who own newer rights during droughts, Becky Mitchell, the Colorado River negotiator for Colorado, recently told other Upper Basin representatives.

"When there is less, we use less. This is not voluntary and no one gets paid as a result," Mitchell said.

After missing multiple deadlines set by federal officials in recent months to, at least, create outlines of an agreement, the two sides are hiring more lawyers in case the dispute goes to court.

Cities cut back

After the driest and warmest winter on record, Salt Lake City announced a 10% daily cut in water use.

Reductions will be voluntary for residents, but the biggest nonresidential water users will have to consume no more than 200,000 gallons (2.6 million liters) per day.

On the other side of the Rockies, Denver Water approved limits to watering lawns and other restrictions, with hopes of achieving a 20% cut.

Water officials urged even less watering. Lawns in the Front Range region are just beginning to green up and don't need watering twice a week until at least mid-May, they pointed out.

The city gets much of its water from mountain snow that accumulates east of the Continental Divide and on the western side. Tunnels under the mountains divert half the city's water from snow-fed streams on the western side.

"We're 7 to 8 feet (2 to 2.4 meters) of snow short of where we need to be," Nathan Elder, water supply manager for Denver Water, said in a statement. "It would take a tremendous amount of snow to recover at this point, so it's time to turn our attention to preserving what we have."

Wildfire risk looms large

On the same day Denver approved the water restrictions, the city set a new high temperature record for March: 87 degrees (30 Celsius).

The previous record of 85 degrees (29 Celsius) was set just a week earlier.

Drought was bearing down west of the Rockies, too. In California, snowpack in the Sierra Nevada measured only 18% of the average for this time of year, state data showed.

Hot, dry weather is a recipe for wildfires. While other parts of the U.S., including the South and Southwest, face higher fire risk this spring, forecasters expect the threat in the Rockies to rise as above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation persist into summer.

This week, the region is getting a reprieve of cooler, damper weather, with snow back in the forecast by the end of the week in North Park. But Anderson said he needs a lot more — half an inch (1 centimeter) of rain every other day for several days — to get out of the drought.

Until then, he suggested that North Park senior and junior water-rights holders work together to ensure everybody has enough.

"It's pretty serious," Anderson said. "If we just talk and communicate together and cooperate, we might be able to make it through this. But we'll see."

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Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, contributed.

Republicans struggling with internal strife, political headwinds in largely blue New Mexico - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

Just 12 years ago, Republicans were on the rise in New Mexico.

But the gains of 2014 — including winning the state House for the first time since the 1950s — now appear to be fading rapidly in the rearview mirror, as the state GOP struggles for traction in what’s become a reliably blue state.

In recent months, the state Republican Party has faced challenges fielding candidates for several statewide races, with write-in candidates eventually filing in three different contests that did not initially feature a single GOP candidate.

In addition, the state party has faced internal dissent over whether chairwoman Amy Barela should step down as she faces a primary election challenge for her Otero County Commission seat.

This year’s race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Ben Ray Luján encapsulates the challenges Republicans are facing.

Former Gov. Gary Johnson, who ran for president as a Libertarian in 2012 and 2016 after serving two terms as governor, confirmed he considered running as a Republican for the seat but ultimately decided against launching a campaign.

“Certain things had to take place and they didn’t take place,” Johnson told the Journal, while declining to talk in further detail about his decision.

After Johnson decided against running, the only Republican to file for the seat in February was political unknown Chris Vanden Heuvel of Rio Rancho.

But Vanden Heuvel was then disqualified by Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver for failing to turn in the required number of voter signatures, forcing state GOP officials to scramble to recruit Larry Marker of Roswell to run against Luján as a write-in candidate.

Leticia Muñoz, the state Republican Party’s executive director, said the party was disappointed when Johnson backed out of running. But she said it could invigorate GOP voters if Marker and other Republican write-in candidates succeed in getting their names on the November general election ballot.

“Filling these seats with write-in candidates was not a problem at all and shouldn't be discounted by any measure,” Muñoz said.

University of New Mexico political science professor Gabriel Sanchez says Republicans face both practical and structural challenges in a state in which registered Democrats have long outnumbered Republicans.

“They don’t have an abundance of candidates they’ve groomed for statewide races,” said Sanchez, who said GOP candidates have also struggled to tap into President Donald Trump’s political energy.

A ‘vicious’ political environment

Mark Ronchetti, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2020 and for the Governor’s Office in 2022, said he thinks criticism of current New Mexico Republican Party leaders for the GOP’s recent struggles is “unfair.”

Ronchetti pointed out Republicans will likely face political headwinds nationally in the first general election since Trump was elected in 2024, and said some would-be candidates may be taking a pass due to the current political environment.

Nationally, a total of 36 U.S. House Republicans have announced they will leave their seats at the end of their current term, citing family commitments, legislative gridlock and other factors. While 21 House Democrats have also announced plans not to seek reelection, the exodus could make it even more difficult for Republicans to retain their current narrow majority on Capitol Hill.

“It’s a vicious environment — it’s not like running 20 years ago,” said Ronchetti, who gave up his KRQE-TV job to run for governor and currently hosts a popular podcast with his wife, Krysty.

While Republicans might struggle in this year’s election cycle, he said there’s reason for optimism in future years, citing the party’s recent voter registration surge in New Mexico compared to Democrats.

“I think down the road, there’s reason for hope,” said Ronchetti.

As of the end of February, there were nearly 444,000 registered Republicans across the state — or about 31.5% of New Mexico’s total 1.4 million voters, according to Secretary of State’s office data. Democrats made up roughly 40.7% of the state’s total registered voters, with independents and minor party members making up the rest.

Meanwhile, Republicans’ efforts to break Democrats’ longstanding political dominance in New Mexico have been complicated by internal strife in the state party.

The latest discord has centered around Barela, who was elected state GOP chairwoman in December 2024.

After several county GOP leaders said an internal rule prohibits party officials from running in contested primary races for public office, the Republican Party of New Mexico asked for an outside review of the situation. Based on that review, a group of state party leaders said no grounds exist for Barela to be replaced, but some county officials have said they remain unconvinced.

Impacts of ‘one-party rule’

Entering this year’s election cycle, Democrats have a virtual political stranglehold in New Mexico. They hold all statewide offices, including the Governor’s Office, and the state’s congressional delegation is made up entirely of Democrats.

Along with Luján, all three of the state’s U.S. House members — Melanie Stansbury, Teresa Leger Fernández and Gabe Vasquez — are seeking reelection this year in districts redrawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature in December 2021.

UNM professor Sanchez said New Mexico’s current Democratic dominance — and the struggles of the state Republican Party — are not good for democracy.

“It’s never good to have essentially a one-party rule system,” Sanchez said.

That system has also translated to the Roundhouse, where Republicans have typically been forced to play defense in an attempt to slow the majority Democrats’ agenda.

However, GOP legislators recorded several victories at the Roundhouse during this year’s 30-day session despite being outnumbered in both the House and Senate.

Specifically, House Minority Leader Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said Republicans played an important role in securing passage of a bill overhauling New Mexico’s medical malpractice laws.

“To be needed is awesome — to have a seat at the table is awesome,” Armstrong said during an Albuquerque Economic Forum event last week.

NM state land commissioner rejects application for gas pipeline to power Project Jupiter data center - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico State Land Office has denied a request by a Texas energy company to build a segment of a 17-mile pipeline to fuel the Project Jupiter data center in Southern New Mexico.

The $60-million project, dubbed the “Green Chile Project,” would pipe 400,000 dekatherms of gas from El Paso daily to the private power plants fueling the proposed Project Jupiter, according to documents filed with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

While most of the pipeline would pass through federal and private lands, the Dallas-based company Energy Transfer, which owns the Transwestern Pipeline Company, applied to the State Land Office for access to a parcel of state lands in Doña Ana County.

The Feb. 14 application requested a 5-year lease for 0.63 miles of state trust lands and said the company would install the pipeline, several buildings and a backup generator.

The State Land Office sent a letter on March 20 denying Energy Transfer’s application and barred construction. New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard “determined approving the applications would not be in the best interest of the state’s trust,” Assistant Commissioner of Communications Joey Keefe said in a statement to Source NM.

“Applicants will need to find a route that does not include state trust lands,” Keefe added.

Officials for Energy Transfer told Source NM in a statement Tuesday that the pipeline remains in the “planning stages,” and said the final route will be determined by the FERC, which oversees cross-state pipelines.

“We are currently performing civil, environmental, and cultural surveys to determine the safest route with the least environmental impact. The final proposed route will not be determined until this work has been completed,” Energy Transfer Vice President of Corporate Communications Vicki Granado said in a statement.

It’s unclear how the denial will impact the timeline for construction of the pipeline, which Energy Transfer had reported to the FERC would start in April shortly after the closure of an April 15 public comment period, in order to complete the pipeline by August.

Kacey Hovden, a staff attorney for the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, which is representing local opposition to Project Jupiter in several ongoing lawsuits, celebrated the state’s denial.

“It’s really exciting to see the State Land Office taking the impacts of Project Jupiter seriously,” Hovden said. “From the very beginning, Project Jupiter has been pushed forward as this huge benefit to the state of New Mexico, its residents and our environment. And as we learn more and more each day about Project Jupiter, it’s not looking like that at all.”

Hovden noted that New Mexico environment officials’ decision on air-quality permits for the private power plants that the pipeline is supposed to fuel was pushed back to July, calling the pipeline a “cart-before-the-horse” situation.

New Mexico AG sues Circle K, other retailers for ‘their role’ in youth nicotine addiction - Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against Circle K and other major retailers that sell vapes and e-cigarettes for allegedly violating the state’s Unfair Practices Act and contributing to outsized rates of nicotine addiction in children.

The lawsuit, filed in the state’s First Judicial District, alleges that these retailers sell vapes and e-cigarettes in colorful packaging and bold flavors in “blatant disregard for public health and safety.” The packaging and flavors intentionally subliminally advertise to children, Torrez said, who disproportionately use these products in New Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that a 2019 survey found more than one in three New Mexico high schoolers admitted to using these products, the highest recorded response behind just West Virginia and North Carolina.

“These products are engineered to taste like candy, designed to be hidden in a backpack and loaded with enough nicotine to create a lifelong addiction,” Torrez said at a Tuesday morning news conference in Albuquerque.

Torrez’s lawsuit seeks damages including an unspecified amount of restitution and civil penalties of $5,000 per violation of the Unfair Practices Act. The suit follows Torrez’s high-profile win against social media giant Meta, which a jury found to have violated the same law and endangered the state’s youth. The Santa Fe jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in damages to the state.

Studies have shown that childhood and adolescent use of these vapes and e-cigarettes lead to adverse health effects, including increased physical fights and suicide attempts. Studies have also found that young people who use e-cigarettes overwhelmingly believe they are healthier than traditional cigarettes, despite the common presence of heavy metals and chemicals like formaldehyde.

Michael DiGirolamo, a University of New Mexico pediatric pulmonologist, told reporters at the news conference that he has seen firsthand the scarred lungs of youth who vape.

“Children are more vulnerable to the addictive qualities of nicotine from e-cigarettes than adults,” he said. “Once inhaled, nicotine acts in as little as seven seconds on receptors in the brain, including the prefrontal cortex,” which is responsible for executive function and moderating risk-taking behaviors and is not fully formed until around the age of 25, he added.

Mary Warren, a counselor at Walatowa High Charter School in Jemez Pueblo, said she is alarmed at the number of times she’s seen students sneak vapes into school — and even more alarmed at how many times they must get away with hiding the keychain-sized devices in their backpacks.

In addition to brick-and-mortar retailers, Torrez said New Mexico Department of Justice officials have identified a supply chain not unlike straw purchases for firearms. People who are legally allowed to buy e-cigarettes order them in bulk online and then proceed to sell them to kids in their area at a markup, he said.

“For a lot of Americans of a different generation, I think there was a sense that we could put this in our past, in the rearview,” Torrez said, referring to the historic tobacco settlements of the 1990s. “The reality is that this harm has re-emerged. It is international in scope and it is having a profound present-day impact on our young people.”

