Los Metamorfos

KUNM | By Brandon Kennedy
Published April 11, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT

Los Metamorfos performing live in KUNM's Studio A!

Led by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Casey Mráz, METAMORFOS is a quintet that blends a wide variety of music into a whirl of psychedelic world fusion. They mix traditional Andean instruments with roots music in a form they call South Americana.

Casey Mraz on vocals, guitar, charango and accordion.
Aaron Vega on bass.
Christian Orellana on percussion and Andean flutes.
David Flores on drums.

Engineered by Roman Garcia with assistance by Marino Spencer.

Check out the video session on KUNM's Youtube!
